Today
JCC Filmfest
What: Screening of “JoJo Rabbit,” a comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called JoJo who discovers that his single mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $14-$18
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/36nYgba
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: C of C's Theatre Department presents Sam Shepard's play by about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10
Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘There Were None’
What: Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: Comedy about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora comedy shows feature volunteer audience participation.
When: Shows several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a screening of "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) with superhero-themed games and activities.
When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Cool Blow Park, 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/3253Dsm
Dozier Winds
What: The Village Concert Series presents the Dozier Winds, the 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson, performing selections from well-known composers that served in the military.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-4612 ext. 229, bit.ly/2JUjEv0
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night presents The Tennessee Tramp, aka Janet Williams, with Jerry Harvey and local Jason Groce, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/32oLgz7
Sunday
Matinee & Mimosas
What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series of a new play with free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 10, 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/ButcherStoriesNovember
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com