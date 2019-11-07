JoJo Rabbit poster

The Charleston Jewish Federation will host a screening of “JoJo Rabbit,” followed by a discussion with the founder of the Holocaust Education Film Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation’s Remember Program for Holocaust education.

 Provided

Today

JCC Filmfest

What: Screening of “JoJo Rabbit,” a comedy/satire set in World War II, about a lonely German boy called JoJo who discovers that his single mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $14-$18

More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/36nYgba

‘Lie of the Mind’

What: C of C's Theatre Department presents Sam Shepard's play by about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10

Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn

‘There Were None’

What: Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘Lifespan of a Fact’

What: Comedy about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23

Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora comedy shows feature volunteer audience participation.

When: Shows several days a week (see website for details)

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Friday

Movie in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a screening of "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) with superhero-themed games and activities.

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Cool Blow Park, 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/3253Dsm

Dozier Winds

What: The Village Concert Series presents the Dozier Winds, the 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson, performing selections from well-known composers that served in the military.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-4612 ext. 229, bit.ly/2JUjEv0

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Saturday

Creekside Comedy 

What: Creekside Comedy Night presents The Tennessee Tramp, aka Janet Williams, with Jerry Harvey and local Jason Groce, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/32oLgz7

Sunday

Matinee & Mimosas

What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series of a new play with free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

‘Butcher Stories’

What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 10, 17 and 24

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/ButcherStoriesNovember

Wednesday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com