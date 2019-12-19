Today
‘Christmas Special’
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring Broadway actor and baritone Nathaniel Hackman, teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Lakieta Bagwell-Graves, Matthew Billman, Melissa Van Pelt, tenor Tim McManus, Tiffany Parker and singing ventriloquist Michael Minor, directed by local pianist Demetrius Doctor.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 13-22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com
‘Elf, The Musical’
What: Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, about Buddy, who was raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, but when he learns the truth, he asks Santa’s permission to leave the toy workshop and travel to New York City to find his true identity, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Miss Dessa’
What: After its popularity at the MOJA Arts Festival, Art Forms & Theatre Concepts will reprise “Miss Dessa,” a comedy written by Shirley Hardy-Leonard, which deals a family’s heirs property challenge and the attempts of one relative to scheme and outwit another.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 6 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, aftcinc.com
‘She Loves Me’
What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring parfumerie clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘All is Calm’
What: South Carolina premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on the true stories of soldiers stationed along the WWI Western Front during Christmas in 1914. The a capella production features selections ranging from iconic patriotic tunes to medieval ballads and European Christmas carols.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Friday
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Family Movie Night
What: A holiday classic on the big screen and hot chocolate and other goodies will be on sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on (no chairs permitted).
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2KXv9mf
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Best Christmas Pageant’
What: Charleston Stage is bringing back “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” about the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, and when they somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, nothing is safe, not even the Communion wine.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 21
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist Howard Blackwell will present an “adult show” of magic and comedy.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Holy City Magic, 49-1/2 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Monday
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
What: Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart, as part of the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. Caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a jingle bell and instructions. The evening’s proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
‘Uncut Gems'
What: The Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls will present a special screening of the new crime thriller, “Uncut Gems,” about a charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) who makes a series of high-stakes bets in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lowcounty Food Bank.
When: 7:15 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $14
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2PrjKOa