Today
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.
When: Through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Friday
‘Curious George’
What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and PJ Library present a special screening of “Curious George,” featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Drew Barrymore and Dick Van Dyke. This event will pay homage to the creators of Curious George, Margret and H.A. Rey, who fled the Nazis in 1940 on homemade bicycles. Proceeds benefit PJ Library.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 27
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $6
More Info: 843-571-6565, bit.ly/2rR6ae1
Keith Dee Roast
What: Creekside Comedy Night will close out the year with a roast of Keith "Big Daddy" Dee, hosted by Josh Bates, and featuring Joseph Coker, Jon Antoine, Bill Davis and more. Dee will close out the night in defense of himself; $10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2s2Q7da
‘Holiday Hangover’
What: Theatre 99 company member Jordan Edwards will turn his love for professional wrestling into an evening of short form improv comedy with the inaugural “Get Ignorant Wrestling” venture entitled, “Holiday Hangover.” Joining Edwards will be fellow company performer Stephan Hughes as rapper-turned-wrestler, Lil’ Frosty, and several other “wrestlers” competing for the first championship win.
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Theatre 99, 280-B Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Sunday
‘Home for the Holidays’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) will present “Home for the Holidays,” an afternoon of chamber music featuring past winners of CSOL music scholarships, followed by a meet-and-greet reception. Proceeds will benefit CSOL’s David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35 general; free for students
More Info: 843-571-6593, csolinc.org/home-for-the-holidays