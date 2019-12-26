Holiday Hangover - Get Ignorant Wrestling - Theatre 99

Theatre 99 will host "Holiday Hangover," an inaugural Get Ignorant Wrestling venture on Friday.

Today

‘We Three Thieves’

What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.

When: Through Dec. 27

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

‘Sound of Charleston’

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Friday

‘Curious George’

What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and PJ Library present a special screening of “Curious George,” featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Drew Barrymore and Dick Van Dyke. This event will pay homage to the creators of Curious George, Margret and H.A. Rey, who fled the Nazis in 1940 on homemade bicycles. Proceeds benefit PJ Library.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 27

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $6

More Info: 843-571-6565, bit.ly/2rR6ae1

Keith Dee Roast  

What: Creekside Comedy Night will close out the year with a roast of Keith "Big Daddy" Dee, hosted by Josh Bates, and featuring Joseph Coker, Jon Antoine, Bill Davis and more. Dee will close out the night in defense of himself; $10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2s2Q7da

‘Holiday Hangover’ 

What: Theatre 99 company member Jordan Edwards will turn his love for professional wrestling into an evening of short form improv comedy with the inaugural “Get Ignorant Wrestling” venture entitled, “Holiday Hangover.” Joining Edwards will be fellow company performer Stephan Hughes as rapper-turned-wrestler, Lil’ Frosty, and several other “wrestlers” competing for the first championship win.

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Theatre 99, 280-B Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Sunday

‘Home for the Holidays’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) will present “Home for the Holidays,” an afternoon of chamber music featuring past winners of CSOL music scholarships, followed by a meet-and-greet reception. Proceeds will benefit CSOL’s David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35 general; free for students

More Info: 843-571-6593, csolinc.org/home-for-the-holidays