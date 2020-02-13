Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
‘High School Musical’
What: “High School Musical on Stage!” is based on the Disney Channel’s original movie, “High School Musical” which starred Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 13-15
Where: Ashley Ridge High School Auditorium, 9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-695-4900, bit.ly/3btcme4
‘You're Perfect’
What: “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The play's tagline is "Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit."
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is T99 and CHILL, hosted by Tim Hoeckel and Vince Fabra.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $10 T99 and CHILL
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Our Town’
What: In Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, a boy and a girl live next door to each other, fall in love, marry and, over the course of a life together, discover the sweet secrets of love and life, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Super Freak’
What: In this sellout musical from 2018, a lovesick TV icon is on the run in this musical-comedy, with “superfly” tunes from Tom Jones to the Commodores, featuring co-founders Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 22
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org/tickets/super-freak
Friday
French Film
What: Alliance Francaise de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present Cine-Club "Le Mystere Henri Pick” (“The Mystery of Henry Pick”), about an editor who discovers a novel she considers to be a masterpiece and whose specialty is to collect manuscripts rejected by publishers. The text is signed by Henri Pick, a Breton pizza maker who died two years earlier and whose widow says he only wrote shopping lists. A TV literary critic doubts the authenticity of the bestseller and with Pick's daughter, investigates the life of the enigmatic author.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Auditorium 110, 70 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $4-$6
More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club
Kansas
What: The legendary classic rock band Kansas will present the multiplatinum album, “Point of Know Return” (1977), performed in its entirety for the first time (on tour).
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $38-$122+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
Script Workshop
What: Screenwriter and instructor Trevor Munson will present a workshop for writers and filmmakers on script preparation, designed for all levels of experience. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Building 970, Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: indiegrants.org/workshops
‘Ellington at Newport’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will re-create the Duke Ellington Orchestra’s historic gig at the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival in Freedom Park. Robbie Madison will be the evening’s special guest vocalist.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$62
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Celtic Crossover’
What: “Celtic Crossover” is an evening of new and old Celtic music by Zephyr, with Tea & Whiskey opening up.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/39oIEVw
Sunday
Film Screening
What: An exclusive pre-release screening of the award-winning film, "Kifaru," a documentary that follows two young Kenyan recruits who join Ol Pejeta Conservancy's rhino caretaker unit, which protects and cares for the last male Northern White Rhino in the world.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Freshfields Village Green, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/events
‘Doo-Wop Meets Motown’
What: Evening of music featuring The Mystics and That Motown Band.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘eXcess boXes’
What: A comedy and variety show with Maari Suorsa, Lindsay Collings, Camille Lowman, Meredith Kidd, Lily Stanton and Kate Ritchie.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/3bwLxWv
Bill Maher
What: Emmy-winning comedian and author Bill Maher, star of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and previously the star of Comedy Central’s “Politically Incorrect” (1993-2002).
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $58-$119+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Tesla
What: Heavy/blues metal rockers Tesla (circa 1985) with Bad Marriage and Red Reign.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$80
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Jay & Silent Bob
What: Part of a touring roadshow, director Kevin Smith will screen his latest film, “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” based on the New Jersey stoner icons who premiered in Smith’s first film, “Clerks” (1994).
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com