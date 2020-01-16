Today
Short Films
What: The 39th Asbury Short Film Concert is an exhibition featuring festival award-winning short films in comedy, drama and animation categories.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: This play brings to life the questions and answers published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-12. Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 22-25, 29-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Friday
‘Into the Woods, JR’
What: The classic musical ”Into the Woods, JR” performed by Musical Theater Center, is a tale of Cinderella, Jack and his beanstalk, Rapunzel, a witch, a baker and his wife, Little Red Riding Hood and other fairy tale characters as they all head into the woods for something they each need.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18; 3 p.m. Jan. 18; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-388-3272, bit.ly/2tcXDCw
‘Over the River’
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” presented by Flowertown Players, is a heartwarming family comedy that follows an Italian-American from New Jersey and the schemes his grandparents come up with to try to keep him from taking a job in Seattle.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 23-25, 30-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Jan. 23 ASL night for the deaf/hearing impaired
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
‘The Gardener’
What: Part of the CHS Hort Film Series, “The Gardener” features influential gardener and plantsman Frank Cabot and recounts his personal quest for perfection at Les Quatre Vents, his 20-acre English-style garden and summer estate.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/filmseries
Wednesday
Neil deGrasse Tyson
What: “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies” is an evening with Neil deGrasse Tyson as he reviews the science of popular movies and discusses what they got wrong and what they got right, e.g., “Star Wars,” “Frozen” and “The Martian.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $49-$89+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT