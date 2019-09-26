Today
Faculty Showcase
What: The Horton School of Music Faculty Showcase will feature selections for voice, piano, organ, flute, saxophone and more.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at CSU, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2krxOuj
‘Lip Sync for Lungs’
What: Local celebrities will lip sync live to raise funds for lung disease research and programs with the American Lung Association in S.C.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YttXyH
‘Wonder of the World’
What: What If? Productions’ play described as “the bizarro world Thelma & Louis-type summer comedy.”
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 29
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-737-6059, bit.ly/2m84hpQ
Friday
‘Mary Page Marlowe’
What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, bit.ly/2l24vi8
‘Mozart’
What: Premiere of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 season, with Yuriy Bekker on violin.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org
Choral Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Choral Ensembles will present the "The Fall Seasons" concert.
When: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at CSU, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2l3cyuW
‘Diary of Anne Frank’
What: The classic story receives a new adaptation, based on survivor testimonies and rediscovered writings from Anne Frank’s diary, presented by the Flowertown Players. Holocaust survivors with the Jewish Federation of Charleston will join a special talkback with the cast after the Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 matinees.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 6
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
Franklin Tribute
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will present “Queen of Soul and Gospel: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.”
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
Movie Night
What: Goose Creek Rec presents a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” as part of its Outdoor Movie Night Series. Food vendors will be on site and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 6:30 p.m. start, 7:30 p.m. film Sept. 28
Where: Carnes Crossroads Village Green, 513 Wodin St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-569-4242, carnescharleston.com/event
Sunday
The In-Between
What: This ensemble featuring Jill Terhaar Lewis (soprano), Robert Lewis (saxophone) and Gerald Gregory (piano) will present a program of original compositions and a fusion of classical and jazz genres.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
‘The Lehman Trilogy’
What: Screening of the National Theatre of London’s production of “The Lehman Trilogy,” starring Simon Russell Beale.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 34west.org
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com