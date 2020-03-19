Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

EDITOR’S NOTE: The events listed throughout calendars in The Post and Courier and Charleston Scene are subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact event organizers for last-minute changes.
Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Friday
Comedy Supreme
What: Chucktown Comedy Supreme returns, featuring stand-up, sketch comedy, improv and live music, with Ratio Girls, Deshawn Mason, The Real Good News and Nameless Numberhead.
When: 8 p.m. March 20
Where: South of Broadway Theatre, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: numberheadcomedy.com
Saturday
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all-ages matinee.
When: 1 p.m. March 21
Where: Holy City Magic, 49½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
‘Listen to Spring’
What: Charleston Symphony and the Charleston County Parks Foundation will host a fundraiser, “Listen to Spring,” a concert of popular music from New Orleans to Broadway, Europe to South America, from the symphony’s brass quintet.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Riverside Pavilion at McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $75
More Info: 843-762-8061, bit.ly/33lQmOx
Sister Cinema
What: An evening of film screenings by and about women of color followed by a lively discussion, presented by the Sister Summit Foundation.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 21
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Av., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-793-8684, bit.ly/2UcDRRn
Black & White Ball
What: The Charleston Youth Company will present “A Night on Broadway,” a black and white ball and silent auction fundraiser, featuring hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and music. Event is for ages 21 and older only.
When: 7-11 p.m. March 21
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-766-4007, bit.ly/2wbYGEh
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour, presented by Drew Howard Entertainment. Reservations required.
When: 8 p.m. March 21
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-766-0223, bit.ly/31ooDeV
Creekside Comedy
What: This Creekside Comedy Night will feature Todd Riley and Evan Pittfield, presented by Keith “Big Daddy Dee.”
When: 9 p.m. March 21
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-259-8972, creeksidecomedy.com
Monday
‘Soprano Spotlight’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Soprano Spotlight,” featuring Sara Story, who has a varied career in vocal performance, dance and theater. She will perform a free program featuring opera favorites as well as show tunes.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 23
Where: Rodenberg Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org