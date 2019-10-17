Magician Jay Mattioli

Magician Jay Mattioli, previously on “America’s Got Talent” and “Showtime at the Apollo,” will perform at Holy City Magic on Oct. 18-20.

 Provided

Today

Free Verse

What: The Free Verse Poetry Festival continues with Poetry + Jazz, Andrea Gibson, a youth poetry slam, a production of “Coming to Monuments” and Poetic Hip-Hop.

When: Through Oct. 20

Where: Various locations, all but one in downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission, except for Andrea Brown ($10)

More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com

‘Born Yesterday’

What: This production follows an uncouth, corrupt Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, D.C.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St, downtown Charleston

Price: $11-$35

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation.

When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Friday

Film Festival

What: Charleston Surf Film Festival, with live music, vendors and a weekend of surf films.

When: Oct. 18-19

Where: Tradesman Brewery, 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

Price: $5-$45; free for ages 6 and younger

More Info: carolinasurfbrand.com

‘Lion King Jr.’

What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l

Fall Family Movie Night

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/33yZpKY

‘Osceola's Muse’

What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19

Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43

Jay Mattioli

What: Magician Jay Mattioli, previously on “America’s Got Talent” and “Showtime at the Apollo.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19; 1 p.m. family-friendly shows Oct. 19-20

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 866-811-4111, holycitymagic.com

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Saturday

‘Saxophone Legends’

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents Ernie Watts playing John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and more.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$60

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Comedy Night

What: Jokes at Two Blokes featuring Cliff Cash and Even Pittfield, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2ORjpnQ

Sunday

Preacher Lawson

What: Comedian Preacher Lawson with his high-energy comedy show “Get To Know Me.” Lawson was a top five finalist on a past season of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Arabella String Quartet

What: Performing works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak, presented by Charleston Music Fest.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Simons Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2MiLmTP

Wednesday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com