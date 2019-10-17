Today
Free Verse
What: The Free Verse Poetry Festival continues with Poetry + Jazz, Andrea Gibson, a youth poetry slam, a production of “Coming to Monuments” and Poetic Hip-Hop.
When: Through Oct. 20
Where: Various locations, all but one in downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission, except for Andrea Brown ($10)
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com
‘Born Yesterday’
What: This production follows an uncouth, corrupt Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, D.C.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Friday
Film Festival
What: Charleston Surf Film Festival, with live music, vendors and a weekend of surf films.
When: Oct. 18-19
Where: Tradesman Brewery, 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
Price: $5-$45; free for ages 6 and younger
More Info: carolinasurfbrand.com
‘Lion King Jr.’
What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l
Fall Family Movie Night
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/33yZpKY
‘Osceola's Muse’
What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19
Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43
Jay Mattioli
What: Magician Jay Mattioli, previously on “America’s Got Talent” and “Showtime at the Apollo.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19; 1 p.m. family-friendly shows Oct. 19-20
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 866-811-4111, holycitymagic.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Saxophone Legends’
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents Ernie Watts playing John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and more.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Comedy Night
What: Jokes at Two Blokes featuring Cliff Cash and Even Pittfield, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2ORjpnQ
Sunday
Preacher Lawson
What: Comedian Preacher Lawson with his high-energy comedy show “Get To Know Me.” Lawson was a top five finalist on a past season of NBC's "America's Got Talent."
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Arabella String Quartet
What: Performing works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak, presented by Charleston Music Fest.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Simons Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2MiLmTP
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com