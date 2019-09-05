EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.
Today
Mini-Filmfest
What: The Charleston Jewish Community Center will present a mini-filmfest featuring three new documentaries: “The Spy Behind Home Plate,” “Marianne & Leonard” and “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles.”
When: Various showtimes Sept. 5-19
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$25
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
'Rumours'
What: Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” in its entirety, as well as a second set of greatest hits.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Footloose’
What: Musical based on the 1984 film with Kevin Bacon, about a teenage city slicker who moves to a small town in Utah and turns things upside-down when he finds out that rock ‘n’ roll and dancing are prohibited, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Last Rites’
What: Pure Theatre presents “Last Rites,” written and directed by Randy Neale, set in the summer of 1967 during the Detroit riots, aka “the long, hot summer,” and revolves around three individuals that take refuge from the chaos in a gas station.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 14
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Comedy: Patton Oswalt
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $44-$64+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Friday
Preacher Lawson
What: Comedian Preacher Lawson with his high-energy comedy show “Get To Know Me.” Lawson was a top five finalist on a past season of NBC's "America's Got Talent."
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man that grew up next door to her. The show will run through Sept. 8.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 8
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Dead Characters’
What: A supernatural comedy based on characters that playwrights Thomas and Judy Heath had to “eliminate” from some of their past plays.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/dead_characters_sept7
Murder Mystery
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2L4jUZD
Three Dog Night
What: Music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly five decades of music, with Charlie Farren.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Stewart Huff
What: Creekside Comedy Night presents headliner Stewart Huff (“Adult Swim,” “Road Comics”), local comedian Tanner Riley and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com/upcoming-shows
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series featuring free mimosas.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Monday
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly music series, from jazz to chamber music, featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Amanda Castellone and Lorna Barker.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Tuesday
‘When They See Us’
What: Binge-watch all four episodes of "When They See Us" with SCOPE.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Maybank Hall, 169 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-2273, bit.ly/30H0KhO
Piano Series
What: International Piano Series, presented by the College of Charleston School of the Arts: American pianist Johnandrew Slominski.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Emmet Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/international-piano-series
Wednesday
Ken Burns screening
What: Teaser screening of “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns,” an eight-part mini-series to be aired on PBS beginning Sept. 15, featuring intro music from Lindsay Holler and Matt Williams.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Midweek at Midtown
What: The Midweek at Midtown 2019-2020 season will kick off with "Strings by Candlelight," featuring chamber music for strings with Asako Kremer (violin) and Damian Kremer (cello) with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Chee-Hang see on piano.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions