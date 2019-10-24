Today
Movie Night
What: “Witching Hour in the Warehouse” will feature a screening of “Hocus Pocus” and snacks. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-747-8146, bit.ly/2BA9wmM
‘American Macbeth’
What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates, a twist on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org
‘Nevermore!’
What: Charleston Stage's production “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld” is a speculation on what might have made Edgar Allan Poe delirious and raving mad days before his death.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Friday
‘Lion King Jr.’
What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.” performed by youth actors.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l
‘There Were None’
What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder …
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe Street, Charleston
Price: $20.00 - $30.00
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘We the People’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will honor the country's veterans with two special concerts with a debut collection of American classical, jazz and contemporary pieces.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Saturday
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
What: A meek floral assistant stumbles across a new breed of plant, but the plant lives off of blood.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$12
More Info: bit.ly/2px6X2c
Monday
‘Hocus Pocus’
What: Film screening with a special appearance by the Sanderson Sisters.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Tango Night’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present violinist Nina Sandberg, cellist Yun Hao Jiang, guitarist Fernando Troche and pianist Chee-Hang See for a concert of tangos and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org
Wednesday
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: Sam Shepard's play about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10
Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn