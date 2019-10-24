Today

Movie Night

What: “Witching Hour in the Warehouse” will feature a screening of “Hocus Pocus” and snacks. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

When: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-747-8146, bit.ly/2BA9wmM

‘American Macbeth’

What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates, a twist on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org

‘Nevermore!’

What: Charleston Stage's production “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld” is a speculation on what might have made Edgar Allan Poe delirious and raving mad days before his death.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Friday

‘Lion King Jr.’

What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.” performed by youth actors.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l

‘There Were None’

What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder …

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe Street, Charleston

Price: $20.00 - $30.00

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘We the People’ 

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will honor the country's veterans with two special concerts with a debut collection of American classical, jazz and contemporary pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$114

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Saturday

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

What: A meek floral assistant stumbles across a new breed of plant, but the plant lives off of blood.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $10-$12

More Info: bit.ly/2px6X2c

Monday

‘Hocus Pocus’

What: Film screening with a special appearance by the Sanderson Sisters.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Tango Night’ 

What: The Charleston Music Club will present violinist Nina Sandberg, cellist Yun Hao Jiang, guitarist Fernando Troche and pianist Chee-Hang See for a concert of tangos and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org

Wednesday

‘Lie of the Mind’

What: Sam Shepard's play about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10

Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn