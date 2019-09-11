Today
‘Footloose’
What: Musical based on the 1984 film with Kevin Bacon, about a teenage city slicker who moves to a small town in Utah and turns things upside-down when he finds out that rock ‘n’ roll and dancing are prohibited, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Last Rites’
What: Pure Theatre presents “Last Rites,” written and directed by Randy Neale, set in the summer of 1967 during the Detroit riots, aka “the long, hot summer,” and revolves around three individuals that take refuge from the chaos in a gas station.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 14
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
The Earls of Leicester
What: Nashville-based six-piece band, The Earls of Leicester, originally with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, joined by Twisted Pine.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
‘Dumbo’
What: Movie Night in the park, presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy, with circus-themed games and activities prior to the screening. Food trucks Area 51 and Lola’s Lumpia will have food available for purchase.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Corrine Jones Park, 36 Marlow Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/30FJWaO
Comedy: Tom Segura
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$78
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
'Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company has added two more performances of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man that grew up next door to her.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13; 11 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘TAKE 5’
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents a night of West Coast Cool Jazz in the spirit of Dave Brubeck, Chet Baker, Paul Desmond and Gerry Mulligan in the 1950s.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Murder Mystery Dinner
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2L4jUZD
‘Southern Soul Fall Spectacular’
What: Featuring Roy C, Nicole Jackson, Roi Chip Anthony, TK Soul, Cold Drank and Geno Wesle.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $55-$110+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
‘Steel Magnolias’
What: Ladies Night Film Series event (half-off all wines) with a special screening of “Steel Magnolias” (1989), starring Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah and Julia Roberts.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Fifth House Ensemble
What: Fifth House Ensemble returns as part of the Performing Artists in Residence Series with a program spanning three centuries of musical composition, including works by Amy Beach, recent Pulitzer winner Jennifer Higdon and Johannes Brahms.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Ashley Hall, 133 Smith St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-4088, ashleyhall.org/pairs