Jon Reep

Flowertown Players' latest "Is This Art?" series will feature comedian and actor Jon Reep. 

 Todd Rosenberg Photography/Provided

Today

Bert Kreischer

What: Host of “The Bertcast” podcast on his “Body Shots World Tour.”

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $38-$58+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Horror Film Series

What: Retro Horror Film Series: John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (1982) Oct. 10; “Friday the 13th” (1980) Oct. 11-17

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. nightly

Where: Citadel Mall Stadium 16, 2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: bit.ly/2nVLiQs

Comedy: McQueen   

What: A hybrid of music, visuals and comedy.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Friday

'Monsters, Inc.'

What: Charleston Parks Conservancy presents Family Movie Night with themed games and activities before the film screening.

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Tiedemann Park, 38 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2MLaCnk

French Film

What: Alliance Française de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present: Ciné-Club: “Le Grand Bain” (“Sink or Swim”), based on a true story.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium at James Edwards Dental School, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $4-$6

More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club

‘Fatal Mystery’   

What: Interactive murder mystery, presented by Wando Theatre, with a mix of improvisation with scripted dialogue.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant

Price: $7-$10

More Info: 843-881-8254, wandotheatre.weebly.com

Opera, Broadway

What: The Charleston Concert Band, formerly the Charleston Community Band, will present “A Night at the Opera, A Night on Broadway.”

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater at the School of the Arts, 5109 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: Donations will be accepted

More Info: charlestonconcertband.org

‘Born Yesterday’   

What: Having one of the longest runs in Broadway history and with two movie adaptions including the 1950 version starring Judy Holliday, this production follows an uncouth, corrupt Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, D.C.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St, downtown Charleston

Price: $11-$35

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

‘Mary Page Marlowe’ 

What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘Osceola's Muse’   

What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 18-19

Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43

Comedy: ‘Is This Art?’   

What: Comedian and actor Jon Reep from “Last Comic Standing” and additional television series appearances, with Josh Bates, Keith Dee, Hagan Ragland, Joseph Coker and Bill Davis.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $25 general; $40 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2NDM8vS

‘Buena Vista Legacy’   

What: “Buena Vista Legacy: A Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club” will feature Gino Castillo and a curated band (Cuba, Miami, New York and locals) performing Buena Vista Social Club’s iconic 1997 album in its entirety.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

Comedy Night   

What: Creekside Comedy Night will feature Sid Davis and Connor Larsen, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Sunday October 13

Matinee & Mimosas

What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series of a new play with free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

Monday October 14

2nd Monday Series

What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Charleston Symphony Brass.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

Wednesday October 16

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Comedy Night   

What: Ritch Shydner will present “American Reflection in the Funhouse Mirror: A Stand-Up Comedy,” followed by a stand-up comedy show.

When: 7-9 p.m. lecture, 9:30-11:30 p.m. show Oct. 16

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-637-4931, fortejazzlounge.com