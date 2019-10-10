Today
Bert Kreischer
What: Host of “The Bertcast” podcast on his “Body Shots World Tour.”
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $38-$58+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Horror Film Series
What: Retro Horror Film Series: John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (1982) Oct. 10; “Friday the 13th” (1980) Oct. 11-17
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. nightly
Where: Citadel Mall Stadium 16, 2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2nVLiQs
Comedy: McQueen
What: A hybrid of music, visuals and comedy.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
'Monsters, Inc.'
What: Charleston Parks Conservancy presents Family Movie Night with themed games and activities before the film screening.
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Tiedemann Park, 38 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2MLaCnk
French Film
What: Alliance Française de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present: Ciné-Club: “Le Grand Bain” (“Sink or Swim”), based on a true story.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium at James Edwards Dental School, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $4-$6
More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club
‘Fatal Mystery’
What: Interactive murder mystery, presented by Wando Theatre, with a mix of improvisation with scripted dialogue.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7-$10
More Info: 843-881-8254, wandotheatre.weebly.com
Opera, Broadway
What: The Charleston Concert Band, formerly the Charleston Community Band, will present “A Night at the Opera, A Night on Broadway.”
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater at the School of the Arts, 5109 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: Donations will be accepted
More Info: charlestonconcertband.org
‘Born Yesterday’
What: Having one of the longest runs in Broadway history and with two movie adaptions including the 1950 version starring Judy Holliday, this production follows an uncouth, corrupt Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, D.C.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Mary Page Marlowe’
What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Osceola's Muse’
What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 18-19
Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43
Comedy: ‘Is This Art?’
What: Comedian and actor Jon Reep from “Last Comic Standing” and additional television series appearances, with Josh Bates, Keith Dee, Hagan Ragland, Joseph Coker and Bill Davis.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $25 general; $40 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2NDM8vS
‘Buena Vista Legacy’
What: “Buena Vista Legacy: A Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club” will feature Gino Castillo and a curated band (Cuba, Miami, New York and locals) performing Buena Vista Social Club’s iconic 1997 album in its entirety.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Comedy Night
What: Creekside Comedy Night will feature Sid Davis and Connor Larsen, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Sunday October 13
Matinee & Mimosas
What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series of a new play with free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Monday October 14
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Charleston Symphony Brass.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Wednesday October 16
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Comedy Night
What: Ritch Shydner will present “American Reflection in the Funhouse Mirror: A Stand-Up Comedy,” followed by a stand-up comedy show.
When: 7-9 p.m. lecture, 9:30-11:30 p.m. show Oct. 16
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-637-4931, fortejazzlounge.com