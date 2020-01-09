Today
‘Bachanalia’
What: “Bachanalia 2020: The Intimate Bach” is a look into the private world of Bach and his contemporaries, with performances of chamber pieces on baroque cello, period strings and harpsichord.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-906-3521, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora" and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: See website for details
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Friday
French Film
What: Alliance Francaise de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present “Les Drapeaux de papier (Paper Flags),” about a struggling young artist and her brother who was recently released from 12 years in prison. French with English subtitles.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Auditorium 110, 70 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $4-$6
More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club
Cabaret
What: Part of the Queen Street Music Series, Becca Anderson and Brian Porter present “In the Key of B,” a theatrical cabaret featuring a collection of Broadway tunes, personal stories and more, including some surprise guests.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11
Where: Footlight Players Theatre/Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2sUPimX
'Bach's Brandenburg'
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform two of six concertos that Bach composed for the Margrave of Brandenburg, in addition to three pieces from Corelli, Tippett and Stravinsky.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Saturday
‘The Magic Flute’
What: CCPL continues the MET Opera season with a screening of Julie Taymor's production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” in the main auditorium.
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2s2WKfr
Piano Recital
What: Charleston International Music School presents Clara Camacho performing works by Bach, Debussy, Beethoven, Chopin and Berio.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-4262
Film Alliance Meeting
What: The Carolina Film Alliance will host a general membership meeting, with a legislative update, board of directors elections and the Harrison Palmer film and music trivia contest. Light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-747-1900, bit.ly/2FpskHk
Keith Sweat
What: R&B and new jack swing artist Keith Sweat with R&B slow jam artists Freddie Jackson and other special guests.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $49-$89+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
Sunday
Ovation Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Williams, Mozart, Martinu and Turina, with Mario Mora, Alejandro Bustamante, Daniel Broncano, Sandra Nikolajevs, Greg Schoonover, Ben Weiss and Timothy O’Malley.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Epiphany Concert
What: “A Ceremony of Carols: Songs and Carols to Celebrate Epiphany” will feature local high voices ensemble, Cantores Charleston, for the second annual Epiphany concert with harpist Abigail Kent.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: cantorescharleston.com
Tuesday
Pure Talkback
What: Discussion of Pure Theatre’s production of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” the play based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed. Wine and cheese will be served.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Piano Series
What: This College of Charleston’s International Piano Series event will feature Adam Golka.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 general; Free for CofC students, faculty and staff
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2R7exe3
Royal Philharmonic
What: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, considered Britain’s national orchestra, will perform Rachmaninov and Sibelius, featuring conductor Mark Wigglesworth and piano soloist Olga Kern.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$119
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org