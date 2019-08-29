Today
‘Last Rites’
What: Pure Theatre presents “Last Rites,” written and directed by Randy Neale, set in the summer of 1967 during the Detroit riots, aka “the long, hot summer,” and revolves around three individuals that take refuge from the chaos in a gas station. The show will run through Sept. 14.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 4
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Aug. 29-31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3-4
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 4
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 (Laugh for a Lincoln); $12 (Improv Riot)
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
Moon Taxi
What: Indie/alternative rockers Moon Taxi out on the Beach Stage as part of the Outdoor Sunset Concert Series.
When: 6 p.m. doors Aug. 30
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-886-8596, the-windjammer.com
David Byrne Movies
What: “David Byrne’s Night at the Movies” will feature screenings of “True Stories” (1986), directed by musician David Byrne of the Talking Heads, and “Stop Making Sense,” a 1983 concert film of the Talking Heads, directed by Jonathan Demme.
When: 6:30 p.m. ("True Stories") and 8:30 p.m. ("Stop Making Sense") Aug. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8 individual; $10 two-film pass
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man that grew up next door to her. The show will run through Sept. 8.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31; 5 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Keller Williams
What: Acoustic dance music (aka "jazzfunkraggaelectronicagrass") for a two-night run, in promotion of the latest album, “Add.”.
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 30-31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $22-$25; limited $40 two-night ticket options
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday
‘Surf in the City’
What: “Surf in the City: A Night of Surf Films” will feature a screening of “Heavy Water” with big wave rider Nathan Fletcher and short films from Morgan Maasen (“Dear Sylvia, Love Steph”) and Kai Neville (“The Quieter You Are The More You Can Hear”).
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Jerry Jacobs
What: Country rocker Jerry Jacobs, originally from Charleston and now in Nashville, and local country artist Haley Mae Campbell.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-577-6969, music-farm.com
Monday
‘Girls Trip’
What: Ladies Night Film Series event (half-off all wines) with a special screening of “Girls Trip” (2017), starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Johnnyswim
What: “Moonlight Acoustic,” an intimate evening with husband-and-wife folk duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com