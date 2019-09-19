Today
‘Footloose’
What: Musical based on the 1984 film with Kevin Bacon, about a teenage city slicker who moves to a small town in Utah and turns things upside-down when he finds out that rock ‘n’ roll and dancing are prohibited, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Mean Girls’
What: Film Thursday presentation of “Mean Girls” (2004), starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.
When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Rooftop at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: therestorationhotel.com/happenings
Friday
James Jamerson Day
What: Symposium to celebrate the life and music of bassist James Lee Jamerson and to educate the public about who he was and what his influence is to modern day music.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UgC6Ck
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
What: Movie in the Park presented by the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2KQdPi3
Theresa Caputo
What: Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium from the TLC television show.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.75-$99.75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Upscale Firesale
What: This month’s lineup will feature comedy headliner Hillary Begley from Asheville and music from DublStuffFunk.
When: 8-7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2kCBf1p
‘Wonder of the World’
What: What If? Productions’ play described as “the bizarro world Thelma & Louis-type summer comedy.”
When: Various showtimes Sept. 20-29
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/wonder
‘Can't Buy Me Love’
What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on a 1980s classic.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Peter and the Wolf’
What: Chamber Music Charleston's Wind Quintet brings to life the classic story of "Peter and the Wolf."
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: The Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6.50-$12.50; free for ages 3 and younger
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Murder Mystery
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2L4jUZD
N. Chas. POPS!
What: The North Charleston POPS! open the season with a presentation of the “Great American Soulbook” with special guest artists Melinda Dolittle of “American Idol.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32-plus
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Nate Bargatze
What: Comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze.
When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Creekside Comedy
What: On the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, Creekside Comedy Night will present headliner Billy Anderson out of LA, via Georgia (“America’s Sweetheart” comedy special on Amazon Prime; “The Gateway Show”), Lauren Ansley out of Charlotte (“Beerly Funny”) and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Zh2QmK
Incredible Con
What: Incredible Con is a new pop-culture convention with TV and film stars (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” “My Hero Academia”), cosplayers, anime actors, artists, crafters, authors and more, featuring guest panels, gaming and contests.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$75
More Info: incrediblecon.com
Monday
‘Pitch Perfect’
What: Screening of the film “Pitch Perfect” (2012), starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, with a special a cappella performance from the Charleston Vibes.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Brewery Comedy Tour
What: New York and Los Angeles-based stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling local fare and local brews and this stop features a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2klG66X
Tuesday
Peppa Pig
What: “Peppa Pig Live!: Peppa Pig’s Adventure” features Peppa, George and their friends on a camping trip in the woods.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $21-$66
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org