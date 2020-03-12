Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
‘Frozen Jr.’
What: The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.
When: Various showtimes through March 15
Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
‘Little Shop’ Sing-Along
What: As part of the Sing-Along Series, there will be a screening of “Little Shop of Horrors,” starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.
When: 7 p.m. March 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Noises Off’
What: “Take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever. Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.”
When: Various showtimes through March 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Heroes’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
When: Various showtimes through March 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “Trolls,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31Op8iS
Duke Chorale
What: The Duke University Chorale’s tour repertoire typically features both sacred and secular music, ranging from the Renaissance to contemporary works.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 13
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., Charleston
Price: Free-will offering accepted
More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events , the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple.
When: Various Friday- Sunday showtimes through March 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
French Film
What: Alliance Française de Charleston and MUSC International Film Group present Ciné-Club: “Rémi, Sans Famille" ("Remi, Nobody's Boy"), based on the novel by Hector Malot.
When: 7 p.m. March 13
Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Auditorium 110, 70 President St., Charleston
Price: $4-$6
More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club
Saturday
‘Agrippina’
What: Part of the library’s MET Opera series, there will be a screening of Sir David McVicar's production of Handel’s “Agrippina.”
When: 1-5 p.m. March 14
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/handels-agrippina
‘POPS! in Space’
What: North Charleston POPS! present “POPS! in Space: Music of John Williams, featuring selections from the “Star Wars” film franchise , music from the “Star Trek” films and television shows and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” as well as NASA footage.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday
‘Esther’
What: As part of the annual Handelian Oratorio Series, The King’s Counterpoint will present Handel’s “Esther,” which launched the genre of the English Oratorio.
When: 3 p.m. March 15
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 216-213-2582, thekingscounterpoint.com
Wednesday
‘The Frog Prince’
What: The classic Brothers Grimm's fairy tale set in the Lowcountry during the 1920s with music by George Gershwin and presented by the Robert Ivey Ballet Academy.
When: 7 p.m. March 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-556-1343, bit.ly/2VXP2zR