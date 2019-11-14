Butcher Stories

Comedian Andy Livengood's production at Pure Theatre, "Butcher Stories," is based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager.

Today

Alice Cooper

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$74+

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Lifespan of a Fact’  

What: A determined young fact checker in the field of publishing stirs up some trouble with the editor.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23

Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Tanya Tucker

What: Tanya Tucker with Alex Hall

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49.50-$69.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Friday

‘Reluctant Dragon’

What: Children’s theater presented by Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth for grades K-8th.

When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 15

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $2 children; free for adults

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2QdpbkC

‘Frozen, Jr.’

What: Presented by The Musical Theater Center at the Footlight Players.

When: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 16-17

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-388-3272, bit.ly/2CEcc38

French Film Fest

What: Presented by the Alliance Française of Charleston & MUSC International Film Group: “Just To Be Sure” 7 p.m. Nov. 15; “In Safe Hands” 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16; “The Freshmen” 7 p.m. Nov. 16;

Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-235-6447, bit.ly/32FHOjt

Mary Chapin Carpenter 

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49.50-$75

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

'In Good Company'

What: The College of Charleston’s opera program will open its season with  an evening of opera scenes and other musical favorites.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Recital Hall at the Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/350MeDn

Stop Light Observations

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

PJ Masks

What: “PJ Masks Live: Save the Day,” based on the Disney Jr. animated musical series.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $29-$59+

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT

‘Butcher Stories’

What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm

Black Jacket Symphony

What: Fleetwood Mac's “Rumours”

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$40

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

'Celebrate Motown'

What: Performances covering 60 years of Motown music with David Anthony, Paul Stone, Zandrina Dunning, Charlton Singleton and Stephen Washington.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60-$70 (food included and one complimentary drink ticket)

More Info: bit.ly/2Oiehrd