Today
Alice Cooper
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48-$74+
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: A determined young fact checker in the field of publishing stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Tanya Tucker
What: Tanya Tucker with Alex Hall
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$69.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
‘Reluctant Dragon’
What: Children’s theater presented by Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth for grades K-8th.
When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 15
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $2 children; free for adults
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2QdpbkC
‘Frozen, Jr.’
What: Presented by The Musical Theater Center at the Footlight Players.
When: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 16-17
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-388-3272, bit.ly/2CEcc38
French Film Fest
What: Presented by the Alliance Française of Charleston & MUSC International Film Group: “Just To Be Sure” 7 p.m. Nov. 15; “In Safe Hands” 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16; “The Freshmen” 7 p.m. Nov. 16;
Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-235-6447, bit.ly/32FHOjt
Mary Chapin Carpenter
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$75
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
'In Good Company'
What: The College of Charleston’s opera program will open its season with an evening of opera scenes and other musical favorites.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Recital Hall at the Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/350MeDn
Stop Light Observations
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
PJ Masks
What: “PJ Masks Live: Save the Day,” based on the Disney Jr. animated musical series.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$59+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm
Black Jacket Symphony
What: Fleetwood Mac's “Rumours”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
'Celebrate Motown'
What: Performances covering 60 years of Motown music with David Anthony, Paul Stone, Zandrina Dunning, Charlton Singleton and Stephen Washington.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$70 (food included and one complimentary drink ticket)
More Info: bit.ly/2Oiehrd