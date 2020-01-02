Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora" and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
Beehive Jazz
What: Charlton Singleton and the 11-piece Beehive Jazz Orchestra will perform traditional swing music and selections from the American Big Band Songbook.
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-637-4931, fortejazzlounge.com
Saturday
Lettuce
What: Six-member funk/jazz/soul/jam/psychedelic/hip-hop/avant-garde/experimental collective formed in 1992 by four alumni of the Berklee College of Music.
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $36-$41
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
‘Doctor Who’
What: Fathom Events and BBC Studios present the Season 12 premiere episode of “Doctor Who,” followed by an exclusive early screening of the new season’s second episode, then followed by a live Q&A with actors Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor), Tosin Cole (Ryan Sinclair) and Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan).
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16, 215 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville
Price: $12.50
More Info: fathomevents.com
James Gregory
What: Tony Kemp, aka Mr. Comedy, presents veteran comedian James Gregory, “The Funniest Man in America,” with his trademark caricature of “rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.”
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Brewery Comedy Tour
What: New York and Los Angeles-based stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling local fare and local brews and this stop features a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $13
More Info: bit.ly/2Q6fYZo