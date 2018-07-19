Thursday
‘Identical Strangers’
What: The JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theater present a special screening of “Three Identical Strangers,” a documentary about three triplets that were separated at birth and then reunite as young adults in the 1980s. Their adoptions, arranged by a highly regarded Manhattan Jewish adoption agency, unfolds as “a sinister mystery.” A special program and discussion will follow the film.
When: 7 p.m. July 19
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12.50
More Info:843-571-6565, facebook.com/events/402931013548360
‘She Drives Me Crazy’
What: A five-story walk-up is overrun with love, angst and the pursuit of better coffee. It's a “Friends”-meets-“Seinfeld” romantic-comedy, with tunes from Celine Dion to the Spin Doctors.
When: 8 p.m. July 19-21 with additional showtimes through Aug. 25
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
‘Twelfth Night’
What: A reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” set in the Caribbean islands. Viola and her twin brother, Sebastian, are shipwrecked and fearful that her brother has perished, Viola disguises herself as a man to enter into the service of the duke and a comedy of disguises and mistaken identity ensues.
When: 8 p.m. July 19-21; 3 p.m. July 20-21
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251-6243, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
‘Hairspray Jr.’
What: Adapted from the Broadway production, a fun and family-friendly musical about celebrating diversity set in the 1960s.
When: Numerous 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows through July 29
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-991-5582, bit.ly/2meytww
‘String Between Man’
What: The premiere of “A String Between Man & the World,” a surreal “one-man mind trip” into the paranoid and conspiracy theory-laden mind of a man appealing for his release from a mental facility.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 20-21 and 27-28; 3 p.m. July 22
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/stringbetween
‘Let the Good Times Roll’
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz are back with a new musical variety spectacular featuring the best in pop, rock, country and Broadway.
When: 7 p.m. July 20; 2 p.m. July 21; 3 p.m. July 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$68
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com or bradandjennifermoranz.com
‘I'll Eat You Last’
What: The Village Rep presents the South Carolina premiere of the Broadway smash, “I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers,” a new play by three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright John Logan. Sue Mengers is the first female “superagent” in Hollywood in the 1970s and she’s going to dish the dirt and sling some secrets.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 20-21 and 26-28; 5 p.m. July 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Starship Fed Ora’
What: “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora.” Captain Quirk and his nine starship officers long for space adventures of old, but an anonymous gift brings more excitement than they may want. Black Fedora shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Sunday
'Princess Storytime'
What: "Enchanting Princess Storytime" includes interactive stories told by The Snow Queen, Cinderella and another special guest. Children will receive one-on-one time with each character for a meet-and-greet with a professional photographer.
When: 1-2 p.m. July 22
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-901-9343, https://bit.ly/2LbmAoX
Wednesday
‘The Darjeeling Limited’
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “The Darjeeling Limited,” directed by Wes Anderson.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com