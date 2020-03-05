Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Film Festival
What: The 11th annual Charleston Film Festival will feature screenings of documentaries, feature dramas, comedies, shorts and festivals within the festival: The Best of Indie Grants Shorts, presented by Indie Grants and the Carolina Film Alliance, the Charleston JCC Filmfest and the SC Home Grown Film Fest .
When: March 5-8
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11-$14 per film
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Jewish FilmFest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, will feature a series of short and feature films, as well as several guest speakers and presentations, as part of the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival.
When: March 5-8
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11-14 per film
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Home Grown Film Fest
What: The Carolina Film Alliance, in partnership with the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival, presents The South Carolina Home Grown Film Festival, featuring films made in SC and panel discussions with cast and crew members who worked on these projects.
When: March 5-8
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11-14 per film
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Bach Festival
What: The Bach Society of Charleston presents the fifth Bach Festival of Charleston, featuring four public programs celebrating the music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries.
When: March 5-8
Where: Various venues
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-906-3521, bachsocietyofcharleston.org
‘Journey’
What: Previously known as Chapel Moves, “Journey, A Dance Concert” is a student-choreographed production and explores the themes of transformation and travel.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 5-6; 2 p.m. March 7
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3bHb3Ip
‘The Children’
What: Regional premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children,” set in a cottage on England’s rocky coast, about two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence, but the world around them has been crippled by an environmental disaster. The surprise visit of an old friend brings a shocking proposition.
When: Various showtimes March 5-28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Heroes’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s comedy production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
When: Various showtimes through March 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Have Nots! Comedy Improv.”
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $16 The Have Nots!
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
‘Something to Talk About’
What: “A musical-comedy straight out of your favorite rom-com,” “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” with 90s tunes from Blues Traveler to Harry Connick Jr. and more.
When: Various showtimes through May 2
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Little Big Town
What: Award-winning country group Little Big Town on the “Nightfall Tour” with special guest Caitlyn Smith.
When: 8 p.m. March 5-6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $48-$156
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Film Series
What: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Center for Creative Partnerships present their Social Justice Film Series' and the first screening will feature “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964.” The film follows the movement of civil rights activists Bob Moses and David Dennis and their efforts to “force the media and the country to take notice of the shocking violence and massive injustice taking place in Mississippi” during that time.
When: 6 p.m. March 5
Where: Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg
Price: No price listed
More Info: 803-536-0311, bit.ly/2TrQWWq
Friday
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar-nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, claiming he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier and that he knows their son from school.
When: Various Friday-Sunday showtimes through March 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Frozen Jr.’
What: “A magical musical of sisterhood with all of your favorite songs,” based on the hit Broadway adaptation, about the love and acceptance of Anna and Elsa, and how they find their true potential and power when the kingdom of Arendelle is faced with danger. The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.
When: Various showtimes March 6-15
Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Sebastian Maniscalco
What: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on his “You Bother Me Tour.” His high-energy Netflix special, “Stay Hungry” is streaming now.
When: 7 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 6
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $38-$58+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Noises Off’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, “take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever." Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.
When: Various showtimes through March 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Saturday
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present adults-only evening shows on Friday and Saturday and an all-ages matinee on Saturday.
When: 8 p.m. March 6-7; 1 p.m. March 7
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
‘Viva Momix’
What: Combining illusion, beauty, magic, fun and inventiveness, “Viva Momix” is a collection of the company’s most iconic pieces, as well as some new works from director Moses Pendleton. Momix is a company of dancer-illusionists recognized internationally for presenting work of exceptional innovation and physical artistry.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$87
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
SteelDrivers
What: Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers on the “Bad for You Tour” with The Wooks.
When: 8 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
‘Sesame Street Live!’
What: In “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic,” Elmo discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself, when magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood.
When: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 8
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$50+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Ovation Concert Series
What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor and Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence.”
When: 3 p.m. March 8
Where: The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Monday March 9
2nd Monday Series
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with the CofC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, performing jazz standards and originals.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Tuesday
‘Georgia on My Mind’
What: This Jazz at the Gaillard production, presented by The Establishment, will feature “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles,” with Grammy, Dove, Soul Train, NAACP Image and Emmy winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers
When: 7:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $36-$66
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Postmodern Jukebox
What: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox presents “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0” – the group has grown to include nearly 50 singers and another 50 instrumentalists, a “rotating collective of musical outcasts that have somehow found a home.”
When: 8 p.m. March 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sturgill Simpson
What: Country artist Sturgill Simpson on his “A Good Look’n Tour” with special guest Tyler Childers
When: 7:30 p.m. March 10
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $49.50-$99+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com