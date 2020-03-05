Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Burden_still_4[1].jpg (copy)

Forest Whitaker as the Rev. David Kennedy in the movie "Burden," which is based on the true story of Michael Burden's experience in the Ku Klux Klan in Laurens. Also starring in the film are Tom Wilkinson, Garrett Hedlund and Usher. The film will be screened Friday as part of the 11th annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival.File/Provided/Mark Hill

 File/Mark Hill/Provided

Today

Film Festival

What: The 11th annual Charleston Film Festival will feature screenings of documentaries, feature dramas, comedies, shorts and festivals within the festival: The Best of Indie Grants Shorts, presented by Indie Grants and the Carolina Film Alliance, the Charleston JCC Filmfest and the SC Home Grown Film Fest .

When: March 5-8

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $11-$14 per film

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Jewish FilmFest

What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, will feature a series of short and feature films, as well as several guest speakers and presentations, as part of the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival.

When: March 5-8

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $11-14 per film

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Home Grown Film Fest

What: The Carolina Film Alliance, in partnership with the 11th annual Charleston Film Festival, presents The South Carolina Home Grown Film Festival, featuring films made in SC and panel discussions with cast and crew members who worked on these projects.

When: March 5-8

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $11-14 per film

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Bach Festival

What: The Bach Society of Charleston presents the fifth Bach Festival of Charleston, featuring four public programs celebrating the music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries.

When: March 5-8

Where: Various venues

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-906-3521, bachsocietyofcharleston.org

‘Journey’

What: Previously known as Chapel Moves, “Journey, A Dance Concert” is a student-choreographed production and explores the themes of transformation and travel.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 5-6; 2 p.m. March 7

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3bHb3Ip

‘The Children’

What: Regional premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children,” set in a cottage on England’s rocky coast, about two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence, but the world around them has been crippled by an environmental disaster. The surprise visit of an old friend brings a shocking proposition.

When: Various showtimes March 5-28

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

‘Heroes’

What: Village Repertory Co.’s comedy production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

When: Various showtimes through March 15

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Have Nots! Comedy Improv.”

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $16 The Have Nots!

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

‘Something to Talk About’

What: “A musical-comedy straight out of your favorite rom-com,” “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” with 90s tunes from Blues Traveler to Harry Connick Jr. and more.

When: Various showtimes through May 2

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org

Little Big Town

What: Award-winning country group Little Big Town on the “Nightfall Tour” with special guest Caitlyn Smith.

When: 8 p.m. March 5-6

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $48-$156

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Film Series

What: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Center for Creative Partnerships present their Social Justice Film Series' and the first screening will feature “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964.” The film follows the movement of civil rights activists Bob Moses and David Dennis and their efforts to “force the media and the country to take notice of the shocking violence and massive injustice taking place in Mississippi” during that time.

When: 6 p.m. March 5

Where: Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

Price: No price listed

More Info: 803-536-0311, bit.ly/2TrQWWq

Friday

‘Six Degrees’

What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar-nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, claiming he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier and that he knows their son from school.

When: Various Friday-Sunday showtimes through March 15

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $11-$35

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

‘Frozen Jr.’

What: “A magical musical of sisterhood with all of your favorite songs,” based on the hit Broadway adaptation, about the love and acceptance of Anna and Elsa, and how they find their true potential and power when the kingdom of Arendelle is faced with danger. The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.

When: Various showtimes March 6-15

Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Sebastian Maniscalco

What: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on his “You Bother Me Tour.” His high-energy Netflix special, “Stay Hungry” is streaming now.

When: 7 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 6

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $38-$58+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Noises Off’

What: Presented by Charleston Stage, “take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever." Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.

When: Various showtimes through March 22

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Saturday

Holy City Magic

What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present adults-only evening shows on Friday and Saturday and an all-ages matinee on Saturday.

When: 8 p.m. March 6-7; 1 p.m. March 7

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

‘Viva Momix’

What: Combining illusion, beauty, magic, fun and inventiveness, “Viva Momix” is a collection of the company’s most iconic pieces, as well as some new works from director Moses Pendleton. Momix is a company of dancer-illusionists recognized internationally for presenting work of exceptional innovation and physical artistry.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$87

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

SteelDrivers

What: Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers on the “Bad for You Tour” with The Wooks.

When: 8 p.m. March 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

‘Sesame Street Live!’

What: In “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic,” Elmo discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself, when magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood.

When: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 8

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $15-$50+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Ovation Concert Series

What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor and Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence.”

When: 3 p.m. March 8

Where: The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

Monday March 9

2nd Monday Series

What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with the CofC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, performing jazz standards and originals.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

Tuesday

‘Georgia on My Mind’

What: This Jazz at the Gaillard production, presented by The Establishment, will feature “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles,” with Grammy, Dove, Soul Train, NAACP Image and Emmy winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers

When: 7:30 p.m. March 10

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $36-$66

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Postmodern Jukebox

What: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox presents “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0” – the group has grown to include nearly 50 singers and another 50 instrumentalists, a “rotating collective of musical outcasts that have somehow found a home.”

When: 8 p.m. March 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$75

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sturgill Simpson

What: Country artist Sturgill Simpson on his “A Good Look’n Tour” with special guest Tyler Childers

When: 7:30 p.m. March 10

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $49.50-$99+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

