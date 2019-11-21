Aaron Neville

Today

‘Freedom Riders’

What: Screening of the documentary film “Freedom Riders” features testimony from the riders themselves, state and federal government officials and journalists who witnessed the rides firsthand.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; included in general admission price for nonmembers ($10-$12)

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

‘The Irishman’

What: Screening of Martin Scorcese’s “The Irishman,” a Netflix original movie, starring Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel.

When: Several daily showings Nov. 21-28

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $11

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

‘Lifespan of a Fact’

What: This is the final week of run for this production about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing who stirs up some trouble with the editor. A talkback with author John D’Agata will follow Friday night’s performance.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23

Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28-$37

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Aaron Neville

What: Iconic R&B and soul artist Aaron Neville.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$65

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora mystery comedy shows feature volunteer audience participation.

When: See website for details

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows take suggestions from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Friday

Atomacon

What: All Types of Media Arts Convention (ATOMACON) returns for the sixth annual family-friendly cosplay event, featuring guest panelists on art and music, filmmaking and general fandom, as well as special guests Myke Cole and Faith Hunter. The independent short film festival within will screen films in the sci-fi, fantasy and horror genres. The event also will include vendors, contests, concerts, game demos, workshops and kids’ activities.

When: Nov. 22-24

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Three-day passes: $40 adult, $25 teen (13-18 years), free for ages 12 and younger; single day passes also available

More Info: atomacon.org

French Film Festival

What: Presented by the Alliance Francaise of Charleston and MUSC International Film Group: “A Faithful Man” 7 p.m. Nov. 22; “In the Game” 7 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 per film

More Info: 843-235-6447, bit.ly/32FHOjt

‘Legacy’ Dance

What: Acknowledging the past and present of our lives, community and world, “Legacy” is a collection of dance works by the College of Charleston faculty and guest artists from Harambee Dance Company, questioning where we come from and how we will make an impact.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; 2 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/35eBqBx

'Rach 2'

What: Charleston Symphony Chorus Masterworks performance, featuring pianist Natasha Paremski on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$114

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Saturday

‘Madame Butterfly’

What: Screening of the MET Opera’s performance of Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" in the library’s auditorium, featuring soprano Hui He and tenor Andrea Care in the lead roles.

When: 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2r5WOKA

Creekside Comedy  

What: Creekside Comedy Night presents headliner Cyrus Steele, with Stan Shelby, Kelly Kreye and local Amanda Beth, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2QvzbFW

Sunday

‘Butcher Stories’

What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager and real interactions with clueless customers.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm

Monday

C of C Orchestra

What: The College’s student orchestra, directed by Yuriy Bekker of the Charleston Symphony, will perform symphonic masterworks by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Piazzolla and Rimsky-Korsakov.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20 suggested donation

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2KD5Pl0

Wednesday November 27

Film Screening

What: The Sangaree Library will host a family-friendly screening of the 2019 animated film “Ugly Dolls” (2019).

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2D06eKh