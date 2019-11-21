Today
‘Freedom Riders’
What: Screening of the documentary film “Freedom Riders” features testimony from the riders themselves, state and federal government officials and journalists who witnessed the rides firsthand.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in general admission price for nonmembers ($10-$12)
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
‘The Irishman’
What: Screening of Martin Scorcese’s “The Irishman,” a Netflix original movie, starring Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel.
When: Several daily showings Nov. 21-28
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: This is the final week of run for this production about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing who stirs up some trouble with the editor. A talkback with author John D’Agata will follow Friday night’s performance.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$37
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Aaron Neville
What: Iconic R&B and soul artist Aaron Neville.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora mystery comedy shows feature volunteer audience participation.
When: See website for details
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows take suggestions from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
Atomacon
What: All Types of Media Arts Convention (ATOMACON) returns for the sixth annual family-friendly cosplay event, featuring guest panelists on art and music, filmmaking and general fandom, as well as special guests Myke Cole and Faith Hunter. The independent short film festival within will screen films in the sci-fi, fantasy and horror genres. The event also will include vendors, contests, concerts, game demos, workshops and kids’ activities.
When: Nov. 22-24
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Three-day passes: $40 adult, $25 teen (13-18 years), free for ages 12 and younger; single day passes also available
More Info: atomacon.org
French Film Festival
What: Presented by the Alliance Francaise of Charleston and MUSC International Film Group: “A Faithful Man” 7 p.m. Nov. 22; “In the Game” 7 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 per film
More Info: 843-235-6447, bit.ly/32FHOjt
‘Legacy’ Dance
What: Acknowledging the past and present of our lives, community and world, “Legacy” is a collection of dance works by the College of Charleston faculty and guest artists from Harambee Dance Company, questioning where we come from and how we will make an impact.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; 2 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/35eBqBx
'Rach 2'
What: Charleston Symphony Chorus Masterworks performance, featuring pianist Natasha Paremski on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Madame Butterfly’
What: Screening of the MET Opera’s performance of Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" in the library’s auditorium, featuring soprano Hui He and tenor Andrea Care in the lead roles.
When: 1-4:30 p.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2r5WOKA
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night presents headliner Cyrus Steele, with Stan Shelby, Kelly Kreye and local Amanda Beth, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2QvzbFW
Sunday
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm
Monday
C of C Orchestra
What: The College’s student orchestra, directed by Yuriy Bekker of the Charleston Symphony, will perform symphonic masterworks by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Piazzolla and Rimsky-Korsakov.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2KD5Pl0
Wednesday November 27
Film Screening
What: The Sangaree Library will host a family-friendly screening of the 2019 animated film “Ugly Dolls” (2019).
When: 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2D06eKh