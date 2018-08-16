Today
Drum & Dance
What: Wona Womalan will present a West African drum and dance ensemble to honor the culture and folkloric traditions of West Africa.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 16
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org
‘Back to the Future’
What: Screening on The Restoration's historic rooftop of the '80s sci-fi classic “Back to the Future” for its Film Thursday series featuring popcorn, a drink and choice of movie candy included in admission. Movie-themed alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: The Watch Rooftop at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2vSqkly
Friday
‘The Mating Instinct’
What: Debut of South of Broadway’s production of “The Mating Instinct,” a play about a young adult novel that inspires conspiracy and conflict for the author after his wife suspects the book to be about a real life affair between him and one of his high school students.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, additional shows through Aug. 26
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Comedy Showcase
What: In celebration of its one year anniversary, SportsBook will host a comedy showcase hosted by Keith Dee with co-headliners Hannah Hogan and Sofiya Alexander.
When: 9-11 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: SportsBook, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, Ste. 166, North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2vMdUM9
Saturday
Ballet
What: Mount Pleasant Ballet will present “The Fantastic Toy Shop,” a ballet set in a toy shop in France.
When: 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company, 1177 Gregorie Ferry Road
Price: $15
More Info: 843-971-7880, mtpballet.org
Creekside Comedy
What: One-year anniversary of Creekside Comedy Night with two Creekside veterans, Hannah Hogan and Shawna Jarrett, joined by Sofiya Alexander and headliner Blayr Nias.
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2noPHb0
Monday
Dragtime Cabaret
What: Drag queen cabaret featuring comedy, Vegas-style showgirls, dancers and celebrity impersonation presented in partnership with Charleston’s own Brooke Collins. The adult show is ages 17 and over.
When: Regular cabaret: 9 p.m. Aug. 20-21; family-friendly show: 6 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Wednesday
Advance Screening
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will host an advance screening of “Operation Finale,” a film based on the true story of a covert mission to capture a Nazi officer in the 1960s. Registration is required.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Regal Cinemas Palmetto Grande 16, 1319 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-614-6600, jewishcharleston.org