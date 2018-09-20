Today
‘The Goonies’
What: A screening of “The Goonies,” with popcorn, soft drink and choice of movie candy included in ticket price. The event will also feature adult beverages and additional snacks for purchase.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2xc1uOe
‘Gutenberg!’ Musical
What: Rescheduled opening of the two-man musical spoof featuring a pair of aspiring playwrights performing a backers’ audition for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg, presented by What If? Productions.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Threshold Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$22
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/gutenberg
Friday
Movie at Magnolia
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night with themed activities, food and drinks available for purchase and a screening of the 2017 iteration of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Magnolia Park, 0 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7327, charlestonparksconservancy.org
'Crazy'
What: Flowertown Players present "Crazy," a musical tribute to the legendary Patsy Cline, often considered one of the top country singers of all time.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21-22; 3 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Flowertown Players Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
‘Greatest Love of All’
What: Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton and more will present "The Greatest Love of All," a tribute to the late Whitney Houston.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
‘Mamma Mia!’
What: Closing weekend for Charleston Stage’s production of musical “Mamma Mia!”
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept 21-22, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Outdoor Movie
What: Outdoor screening of “The Little Mermaid.” Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com
Sunday
Bill Burr
What: Comedian, podcaster and creator of Netflix original show “F is For Family,” Bill Burr will take the Gaillard stage after his 7 p.m. sold out show.
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 23 rescheduled
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $51-$62
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Julie’
What: Join the 34 West Theater Company for an intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production of August Strinberg’s “Julie,” played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks will be available.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org