Today
Murder Comedy
What: Opening night for the love-triangle murder-comedy production “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a Valentine’s Day twist. The show will run through Feb. 17.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
‘Othello’
What: The Village Repertory will present a rendering of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” as directed by Evan Parry. The production will run through Feb. 9.
When: 7:30 Feb. 7
Where: Woolfe Street playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
'Pod Save America'
What: Political podcast "Pod Save America," cohosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, will make a stop in Charleston as part of its Pod Tours America tour.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $39.50-$79.50
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Friday
'The Curious Incident'
What: Opening night for Charleston Stage’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon. The show will run through Feb. 24.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33.75-$66.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Saturday
Improv Comedy
What: Founders of Theatre 99 and Charleston’s longest running improv company The Have Nots! will host a night of audience-suggested improv.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Chalreston
Price: $16
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Monday
Coen Bros. Film
What: The Charleston Music Hall will screen “Barton Fink” as part of its Coen Brothers Film Series. Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com