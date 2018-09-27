Today
‘When I First Remember’
What: Queen Atterberry of Lady in White Production Company and an ensemble of performers will blend music, dance and dialogue to tell the story of the inception of the Lowcountry’s special Gullah-Geechee culture, as part of the MOJA Arts Festival.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
'Second City'
What: As part of its national tour, the certified American comedy institution "Second City" brings its satirical revue for a stop in Charleston.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Debutante of Season’
What: Art Forms and Theatre Concepts presents “Debutante of the Season,” a dramatic comedy that tells the love story between Samson Green and his wife, Celestine, as she embarks on a quest to be a respectable member of society. Written and directed by Founding Artistic Director Art Gilliard.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
'Uptown Girl'
What: A production based on the classic play about a Jersey girl who must choose between her hometown sweetheart and a rich but sensitive executive.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Friday
‘Welcome To Night Vale’
What: One of the most downloaded podcasts in the world, “Welcome to Night Vale,” will stop by the Music Hall with special guest Mal Blum as part of their 2018-19 world tour.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'The Gullah Lady'
What: Extending the Old Bethel Series, "The Gullah Lady" will be performed by Sharon Cooper Murray as she shares stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
‘The Tempest’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston presents William Shakespeare’s "The Tempest," directed by Paul Rolfes.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 4 and Oct. 6; 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 7
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2ct9uCD
Sunday
'The Fun Show'
What: A "Cat & Nat" show that will take Girls’ Night Out to a new level with talks about all the things moms are thinking but never saying, featuring a behind-the-scenes look into how Cat & Nat came to be, games, impromptu dance parties and cocktails.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$100
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com