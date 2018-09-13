Today
Steven Wright
What: Comedian and actor Steven Wright will perform a stand-up set. Dinner add-ons are available during registration.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$48
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: The town of Summerville is holding an outdoor screening of “Peter Rabbit” (2018). The event will feature live music, children's activities, food vendors and more. The movie will start at sunset. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Gahagan Park, 515 West Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-8535, visitsummerville.com
Poetry Reading
What: South Carolina native and author of “Indecency,” Justin Phillip Reed, along with poet and translator Carol Peters will read. Reception and book signing follows.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
‘Gutenberg!’
What: Two-man musical spoof features a pair of aspiring playwrights performing a backers’ audition for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg, presented by What If? Productions.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Threshold Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$22
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/gutenberg
Saturday
'Uptown Girl'
What: “Uptown Girl” is a play about a jersey girl who must choose between her hometown sweetheart and a rich but sensitive executive.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Creekside Comedy
What: Host Keith Dee will be joined by three comedians, local funny guy Heath Richardson, Raleigh's own Sam Mazany and headliner Jenn Snyder.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Creekside Kitchen And Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2wNUEiE
Sunday
Bill Burr
What: Comedian, podcaster and creator of Netflix original show “F is For Family” Bill Burr will take the Gaillard stage. (7 p.m. show is sold out.)
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $51-$62
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
'Midsummer Night's Dream'
What: Join playwright Clarence Felder and the Actor’s Theater of South Carolina for a performance of adapted scenes from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" as part of the Shakespeare For All project, followed by a discussion with scholars Alexia Helsley and Dr. Amy McCandless.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Auditorium, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org