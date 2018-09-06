Today
Strawless Summer
What: To mark the end of #StrawlessSummer, the Surfrider Foundation will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary “STRAWS,” a film about the history of straws and their effect on pollution. Prior to the film will be a beach cleanup and complimentary cocktails. After the film, producer and director Linda Booker will host a panel discussion along with other community leaders.
When: 6:30 beach cleanup, 7 p.m. movie Sept. 6
Where: The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-259-1174, facebook.com/charlestonsurfrider
Friday
Film on the Field
What: MUSC will host a screening of "The Little Mermaid." The event will feature food trucks, a full bar and jump castles. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Kids under 6 will be admitted for free.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-971-4625, bit.ly/2wyKgdv
Show Preview
What: At this special sendoff party, Gracie & Lacy will perform a sneak peek of the show they will be preforming in New York City at the end of September. Joining them will be their five-piece Legends Band.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Ste. E, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-2231, bowtiesjispeakeasy.business.site
'Rocky Horror'
What: Terrace Theater will screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring a live shadow cast performance with Rocky Horror Charleston.
When: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Sept. 7
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Saturday
Comedy Benefit
What: “Is This Art?” comedy night to benefit the Center for Women organization featuring comedians Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, Sarah Napier and more.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-860-7430, flowertownplayers.org
Karaoke Smackdown
What: Live karaoke competition with a special movie soundtrack theme. The event will include eight contestants battling it out for cash and prizes. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite movie outfit.
When: 10-11:30 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-4487, whatifproductions.org/smackdown
Sunday
Ocean Films
What: The Charleston Music Hall will team up with the South Carolina Aquarium to present the International Ocean Film Tour featuring six documentary films including “The Big Wave Project,” “Vamizi,” “Ocean Rider,” and more to promote a better focus on environmental policy and to protect our natural resources.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
‘Great American Read’
What: Itinerant Literate will host weekly screenings of the new episodes of PBS’ “Great American Read,” a documentary TV series to uncover America’s favorite book. There will be a voting booth set up for attendees to vote for their favorite book.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com