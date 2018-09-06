Gracie & Lacy

Bowties Speakeasy will host a special sendoff party and show sneak peek for Gracie & Lacy from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Today

Strawless Summer

What: To mark the end of #StrawlessSummer, the Surfrider Foundation will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary “STRAWS,” a film about the history of straws and their effect on pollution. Prior to the film will be a beach cleanup and complimentary cocktails. After the film, producer and director Linda Booker will host a panel discussion along with other community leaders.

When: 6:30 beach cleanup, 7 p.m. movie Sept. 6

Where: The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-259-1174, facebook.com/charlestonsurfrider

Friday

Film on the Field

What: MUSC will host a screening of "The Little Mermaid." The event will feature food trucks, a full bar and jump castles. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Kids under 6 will be admitted for free.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-971-4625, bit.ly/2wyKgdv

Show Preview

What: At this special sendoff party, Gracie & Lacy will perform a sneak peek of the show they will be preforming in New York City at the end of September. Joining them will be their five-piece Legends Band.

When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Ste. E, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-793-2231, bowtiesjispeakeasy.business.site

'Rocky Horror'

What: Terrace Theater will screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring a live shadow cast performance with Rocky Horror Charleston.

When: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Sept. 7

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $11

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Saturday

Comedy Benefit

What: “Is This Art?” comedy night to benefit the Center for Women organization featuring comedians Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, Sarah Napier and more.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-860-7430, flowertownplayers.org

Karaoke Smackdown

What: Live karaoke competition with a special movie soundtrack theme. The event will include eight contestants battling it out for cash and prizes. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite movie outfit.

When: 10-11:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-4487, whatifproductions.org/smackdown

Sunday

Ocean Films

What: The Charleston Music Hall will team up with the South Carolina Aquarium to present the International Ocean Film Tour featuring six documentary films including “The Big Wave Project,” “Vamizi,” “Ocean Rider,” and more to promote a better focus on environmental policy and to protect our natural resources.

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

‘Great American Read’

What: Itinerant Literate will host weekly screenings of the new episodes of PBS’ “Great American Read,” a documentary TV series to uncover America’s favorite book. There will be a voting booth set up for attendees to vote for their favorite book.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com