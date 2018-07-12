Today
Origami Storytelling
What: Storyteller and comedian Yasu Ishida will lead a workshop about the art for origami for ages 11 to 18.
When: 11 a.m. July 12
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Anime for Adults
What: Discussion about anime and screening of Funimation and Crunchyroll titles.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 12
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
‘When I First Remember’
What: Interactive musical through the eyes and the voices of the Gullah Geechee community by Lady In White Productions, followed by a marketplace of Gullah Geechee products.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 11
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $21
More Info: 843-722-3470, whenifirstremember.com
Friday
Flow Circus
What: Magician, juggler and storyteller Paul Miller will present his Flow Circus show.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 13
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’On Ave., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour hosts world’s tallest comedian Eric Grady and creator of Charleston Comedy Bus Shawna Jarrett. Food and drink will be available. Reservations required.
When: 6:45 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 14
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12 cash
More Info: 843-766-0223, bit.ly/2tXWOuy
Sunday
'Curious Incident'
What: Screening of the National Theatre of London Production of award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.” Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
When: 7-10 p.m., July 15
Where: 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Monday
Magic Show
What: New York-based magician Tanya Solomon brings her theatrical one-woman magic show to the Tin Roof stage.
When: 8-11 p.m. July 12
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Tuesday July 17
Tabboo Tuesdays
What: Weekly drag shows hosted by House of Tabbuli.
When: 10 p.m. July 17
Where: Tabbuli Mediterranean Grill, 6 North Market St., Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-628-5959, tabbuli.com
Wednesday July 18
Family Film
What: Screening of “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” as part of Lowcountry Parent’s 12th annual Family Film Series.
When: 11 a.m. July 18
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $4, free for children under 10
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheatre.com
Starlight Cinema
What: Screening of “Coco” as part of Freshfields Village’s Starlight Cinema Series. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 13
Where: Village Green at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com