Friday

Hip-Hop Librarian

What: Dance party with hip-hop librarian Melvil Dewey.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 6

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’On Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org

Improv Riot

What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 28

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Comedy Open Mic

What: An open mic hosted by Keith Dee for anyone looking to try their hand at stand-up comedy. Signup will begin at 8:30 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. July 6

Where: SportsBook, 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., Ste. 166, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/sportsbookcomedy

Saturday

Hot Jersey Nights

What: Celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Season. Dinner add-on will be available during registration.

When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 7; 3-5 p.m. July 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

Beach Blanket Big Band

What: Charleston Performing Arts will present a '50s-inspired sitcom musical. For all ages.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sundays; 8-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through July 15

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $12-$45

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Monday

Select Your Seat

What: Open house party for North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s Best of Broadway "select your seats" ticket launch for the 2018-19 season. The party will include Broadway music, hors d’oeuvres, wine tastings and backstage tours.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 9

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-529-5012, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Paddington 2’

What: Screening of “Paddington 2” as part of a weekly family night featuring free meals for kids at select food court restaurants.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 9

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net

‘Drag Me To Stardom’

What: Season two premiere of “Drag Me To Stardom,” a show featuring eight queens and weekly challenges.

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 9

Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6779, dudleysonann.com

Wednesday

‘The Life Aquatic’

What: As part of the Summer of Wes film series, the Charleston Music Hall will show Wes Anderson film “The Life Aquatic.” Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Comedy Night

What: Monthly open mic comedy night featuring prizes for the top open mic comedians.

When: 9 p.m. July 11

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com