Friday
Hip-Hop Librarian
What: Dance party with hip-hop librarian Melvil Dewey.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 6
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’On Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble
When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Comedy Open Mic
What: An open mic hosted by Keith Dee for anyone looking to try their hand at stand-up comedy. Signup will begin at 8:30 p.m.
When: 9 p.m. July 6
Where: SportsBook, 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., Ste. 166, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/sportsbookcomedy
Saturday
Hot Jersey Nights
What: Celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Season. Dinner add-on will be available during registration.
When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 7; 3-5 p.m. July 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
Beach Blanket Big Band
What: Charleston Performing Arts will present a '50s-inspired sitcom musical. For all ages.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sundays; 8-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through July 15
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $12-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Monday
Select Your Seat
What: Open house party for North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s Best of Broadway "select your seats" ticket launch for the 2018-19 season. The party will include Broadway music, hors d’oeuvres, wine tastings and backstage tours.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 9
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-529-5012, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Paddington 2’
What: Screening of “Paddington 2” as part of a weekly family night featuring free meals for kids at select food court restaurants.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 9
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net
‘Drag Me To Stardom’
What: Season two premiere of “Drag Me To Stardom,” a show featuring eight queens and weekly challenges.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 9
Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6779, dudleysonann.com
Wednesday
‘The Life Aquatic’
What: As part of the Summer of Wes film series, the Charleston Music Hall will show Wes Anderson film “The Life Aquatic.” Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Comedy Night
What: Monthly open mic comedy night featuring prizes for the top open mic comedians.
When: 9 p.m. July 11
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com