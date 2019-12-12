Included in this special Stage & Screen event section this week are some holiday productions opening locally the first time this season or are here for one-night only.
For the 10th and final year, local comedian and actor Andy Livengood will present the award-winning one-man show, “The Christmas Will Be Televised” at Theatre 99, retiring it after a performance on Thursday and one on Dec. 21. Written by Livengood (“Butcher Stories”) and Greg Tavares (The Have Nots!), he is at his parent’s annual Christmas party, which contains no booze, but does have Bible readings. The only way he can make it through is by binge-watching holiday movies, so the audience will get a little Grinch, a little George Bailey, a little Scrooge, a little Santa, a little “you’ll shoot your eye out and kid” and more. Note that this is more of a PG-13-type show, so it may not be appropriate for everyone. 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10 p.m. Dec. 21; Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $10; 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
With this year’s “Charleston Christmas Special” series of performances at the Charleston Music Hall kicking off on Friday, producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring Broadway actor and baritone Nathaniel Hackman, teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Lakieta Bagwell-Graves, Matthew Billman, Melissa Van Pelt, tenor Tim McManus, Tiffany Parker and singing ventriloquist Michael Minor, directed by local pianist Demetrius Doctor. Various showtimes Dec. 13-22; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $18-$40; 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com
Presented by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, this seasonal dinner theater performance on Friday will feature “Carol of the Belles” from What If? Productions and a buffet-style dinner. This production presents vocalists Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson and Tiffany Gammell with Brian Porter and includes holiday classics, “obscure gems” and audience interaction. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13; Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive; $40; bit.ly/2qCuHT8
What If? also will present the third annual Holiday Piano Bar series on Sunday with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring the same lineup of female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show. 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston; $18-$30; 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org (Extra: The cabaret also will be presented at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Forte Jazz Lounge on Upper King Street.)
This Saturday and next, Charleston Stage is bringing back “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” about the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, and when they somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, nothing is safe, not even the Communion wine. 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21; Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston; $31; 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
The Gaillard will present an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday, presented by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan, with new arrangements and renditions of classic holiday songs from live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes. 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; $16-$65; 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org