Here are some holiday events that don't fit into our other Charleston Scene categories, but will still entertain this season.

Friday, Nov. 29

Holiday Pub Crawl

What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s special culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)

More Info: 843-577-5535, bit.ly/2OkTTa0

Thursday, Dec. 5

Winter Wonderland

What: Free pre-school event featuring visits with Santa, hands-on activities, holiday arts and crafts, live performances, music and more. Register in advance.

When: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5805, bit.ly/2OHYguB

Holiday Hoedown

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to celebrate the holiday, country-style, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite Western gear. There will be music from a DJ, pizza and light refreshments with Mrs. Claus.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5; free for chaperones

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2OOZiF5

‘Christmas on Battery’

What: Theatrical performances complement a candlelight tour of the Edmondston-Alston House. Adorned in period costumes, performers reflect on past Christmas events that not only touched the lives of the Alston family, but also the city of Charleston.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/33ixRZL

Friday, Dec. 6

Candlelight Tours

What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th-century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting as the house is adorned with illuminating holiday decor.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-21

Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/2OKUYqp

Holiday Event

What: Jump-start and celebrate the holiday season with music, crafts, hot chocolate, snowball fights and s'mores. Designed for all ages.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/37FPA0r

Saturday, Dec. 7

Reindeer Run

What: The 29th annual Reindeer Run is a festive 5K through downtown Charleston to benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital. The Reindeer Run starts at near the corner of East Bay and Queen streets, continues along the Battery and then back to the start. Costumes are encouraged for a contest and a beer garden will be set up after the race.

When: 9 a.m. Dec. 7

Where: Downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$40+

More Info: reindeerrun.org

Holiday Extravaganza

What: The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will host its Holiday Extravaganza, featuring a tour of holiday traditions, special rituals and festivities from throughout the world. Each exhibit will feature a local group with hands-on activities related to their particular celebration. Register in advance.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 7

Where: Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2XLZqJB

‘Deck the Hulls’

What: Get into the holiday spirit with a festive holiday family paddle on the Ashley River and a party with local food, beverages and live music. Costumes and decorated boats are encouraged.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Bridgman River Access, 200 Renken Road, Summerville

Price: $10-$20

More Info: bit.ly/34xfBxj

'Tinsel & Tales'

What: Tinsel and Tales with Santa will feature a reading of the Christmas book, "I Know Santa Very Well,” by South Carolina author Kate Salley Palmer. Children can make holiday ornaments and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 7

Where: S.C. Historical Society Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$7

More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2On8HVG

Holiday Bar Crawl

What: The third annual Christmas/Chanuka/Kwanzaa/Festivus on King Street Bar Crawl will start at The Brick and make stops at Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Republic, Trio and Mynt for drink specials and more. Costumes encouraged.

When: 3-10 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Check-in: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$30

More Info: bit.ly/34n3OBf

Family Yuletide

What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candle-lit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live Nativity scene will take place including several animals from the stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/35A3dfL

‘Sea Life by Starlight’

What: The ninth annual Sea Life by Starlight in Wonderland will feature hors d'oeuvres from Good Catch partners, an open bar, silent auction, live music and dancing, and will benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center. Don your best red, white or black cocktail attire, and accessorize with timepieces, top hats and white gloves.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$100

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Gullah Christmas

What: Local Gullah poet and storyteller Fouche Sheppard will present a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” followed by additional stories.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2XLYDZp

Christmas Movie Trivia

What: The Biergarten's Christmas Movies Trivia Night will feature questions from “Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and more, with holiday-themed food and drink specials.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2OoGjm6

Thursday, Dec. 12

Holiday Spirits

What: Hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a bourbon tasting with Paddock and Whisky of James Island. RSVP required.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: S.C. Historical Society’s Fireproof Building, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $70-$75

More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2Dhl13j

Friday, Dec. 13

‘Home for Holidays’

What: See the historic house decorated for Christmas, enjoy live music and learn about holidays through the ages. Reservations requested.

When: Noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/34px8r8

Saturday, Dec. 14

Ugly Sweater Dash

What: The ARK will host the second annual Ugly Sweater Dash, a 5K run/walk and one-mile stroll through downtown Summerville. Wear your ugliest holiday sweaters for prizes. The ARK provides comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.

When: 8:45 a.m. run; 9:45 a.m. walk Dec. 14

Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $10-$40

More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2QSewvL

Cheers on the Pier

What: The Holiday Cheers on the Pier event will feature live music from Michael Duff and dancing, with a view of the Holiday Parade of Boats. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QS5qPN

Friday, Dec. 20

Candlelight Tour

What: The Holiday Candlelight and Sara Rutledge Dinner will feature a self-guided candlelight tour through the house museum decorated for the holidays, followed by a special dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife” cookbook from 1847. Call for dinner reservations.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. tours; 6-8 p.m. dinner Dec. 20

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55 per person

More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/35zIpVL

Ugly Sweater Party

What: Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a night at the state park, with live music and a food truck.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston

Price: $3 to skate; $1 to spectate

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/37Fg3LF