Today
Vaccine Clinic
What: Pet Helpers offers a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats on the first and third Friday of each month. Services include all vaccines, heartworm and feline leukemia tests, microchips, nail trimming and more. Walk-ins only.
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 6
Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Saturday
Mimosas & Mutts
What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Scales & Tails
What: Using the park's live collection, guests will look at the common reptiles of Old Santee Canal Park, hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," with discussion of specific traits and characteristics of these animals that can be found in anyone’s backyard.
When: 10 a.m. July 7
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with paid park admission ($3 general; $2 senior; free for ages 6 years and younger)
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
Wednesday
Paws to Read
What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2sVs6BF
Thursday
K9 Good Citizens
What: Dolittle’s will sign up young pups for K9 Good Citizens class on Kiawah Island. Pups and owners will learn the basics of obedience. Classes will be held out on the green. Call to reserve a spot.
When: 9 a.m. July 12
Where: Dolittle's, 352 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: $160 for six weeks
More Info: 843-872-5060, facebook.com/events/2050650541840611
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio, a happy hour for owners and pets alike benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are required.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 12
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25; $10 per person will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2tRYbtZ
Saturday July 14
STAR Therapy Dogs
What: Participants can practice their reading skills with a friendly, furry audience at two library branches.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 14
Where: Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island; Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, 843-884-9741, ccpl.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events