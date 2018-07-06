Paws on the Patio

Burtons Grill in Mount Pleasant will host its monthly Paws on the Patio event on Thursday.

Today

Vaccine Clinic

What: Pet Helpers offers a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats on the first and third Friday of each month. Services include all vaccines, heartworm and feline leukemia tests, microchips, nail trimming and more. Walk-ins only.

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 6

Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Saturday

Mimosas & Mutts 

What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

Scales & Tails

What: Using the park's live collection, guests will look at the common reptiles of Old Santee Canal Park, hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," with discussion of specific traits and characteristics of these animals that can be found in anyone’s backyard.

When: 10 a.m. July 7

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with paid park admission ($3 general; $2 senior; free for ages 6 years and younger)

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

Wednesday

Paws to Read

What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2sVs6BF

Thursday

K9 Good Citizens

What: Dolittle’s will sign up young pups for K9 Good Citizens class on Kiawah Island. Pups and owners will learn the basics of obedience. Classes will be held out on the green. Call to reserve a spot.

When: 9 a.m. July 12

Where: Dolittle's, 352 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: $160 for six weeks

More Info: 843-872-5060, facebook.com/events/2050650541840611

Paws on the Patio

What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio, a happy hour for owners and pets alike benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are required.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 12

Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25; $10 per person will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2tRYbtZ

Saturday July 14

STAR Therapy Dogs

What: Participants can practice their reading skills with a friendly, furry audience at two library branches.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 14

Where: Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island; Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, 843-884-9741, ccpl.org

