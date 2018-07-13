Today

Vaccine Clinic

What: Pet Helpers offers a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats on the first and third Friday of each month. Services include all vaccines, heartworm and feline leukemia tests, microchips, nail trimming and more. Walk-ins only.

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13

Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Saturday

Mimosas & Mutts

What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

STAR Therapy Dogs 

What: Children aged 6-12 years can practice their reading skills with a friendly, furry audience at four participating library branches. No registration necessary.

When: 10:30 a.m. (Poe, Village, Hurd/St. Andrews), 2 p.m. (Johns Island) July 14

Where: Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan’s Island; Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant; Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston; Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, 843-884-9741, 843-766-2546, 843-559-1945

Wednesday

Reptiles 

What: As part of the Summer Entertainment Series, an environmental educator will discuss the four major groups of reptiles that inhabit South Carolina: turtles, lizards, snakes and alligators.

When: 10 a.m. July 18 (James Island); 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 19 (North Charleston)

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5; free for ages 2 years and younger and parents/chaperones

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Jgd8Mb

Paws to Read   

What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2sVs6BF

Thursday

K9 Good Citizens

What: Dolittle’s will sign up young pups for K9 Good Citizens class on Kiawah Island. Pups and owners will learn the basics of obedience. Classes will be held out on the green. Call to reserve a spot.

When: 9 a.m. July 19

Where: Dolittle's, 352 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: $160 for six weeks

More Info: 843-872-5060, bit.ly/2Lcls19

Dog Party

What: This "National Day After Hot Dog Day Party" will feature a “Show Off Your Dog” contest, live music from The Night Caps, a food truck and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. July 19

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/2zwACwL

Saturday July 21

STAR Therapy Dogs 

What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 21

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161

Biscuits & Brews

What: Low Tide will host a fundraiser for Pet Helpers with beer, food trucks, raffles and a dog biscuit-baking contest.

When: 3-6 p.m.; 5 p.m. contest July 21

Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: 843-501-7570, bit.ly/2J1sC6x

