Today
Vaccine Clinic
What: Pet Helpers offers a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats on the first and third Friday of each month. Services include all vaccines, heartworm and feline leukemia tests, microchips, nail trimming and more. Walk-ins only.
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Saturday
Mimosas & Mutts
What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
STAR Therapy Dogs
What: Children aged 6-12 years can practice their reading skills with a friendly, furry audience at four participating library branches. No registration necessary.
When: 10:30 a.m. (Poe, Village, Hurd/St. Andrews), 2 p.m. (Johns Island) July 14
Where: Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan’s Island; Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant; Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston; Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, 843-884-9741, 843-766-2546, 843-559-1945
Wednesday
Reptiles
What: As part of the Summer Entertainment Series, an environmental educator will discuss the four major groups of reptiles that inhabit South Carolina: turtles, lizards, snakes and alligators.
When: 10 a.m. July 18 (James Island); 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 19 (North Charleston)
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5; free for ages 2 years and younger and parents/chaperones
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Jgd8Mb
Paws to Read
What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2sVs6BF
Thursday
K9 Good Citizens
What: Dolittle’s will sign up young pups for K9 Good Citizens class on Kiawah Island. Pups and owners will learn the basics of obedience. Classes will be held out on the green. Call to reserve a spot.
When: 9 a.m. July 19
Where: Dolittle's, 352 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: $160 for six weeks
More Info: 843-872-5060, bit.ly/2Lcls19
Dog Party
What: This "National Day After Hot Dog Day Party" will feature a “Show Off Your Dog” contest, live music from The Night Caps, a food truck and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. July 19
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2zwACwL
Saturday July 21
STAR Therapy Dogs
What: Designed for ages 6-12 years, children can read their favorite library books with therapy dogs. No registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 21
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161
Biscuits & Brews
What: Low Tide will host a fundraiser for Pet Helpers with beer, food trucks, raffles and a dog biscuit-baking contest.
When: 3-6 p.m.; 5 p.m. contest July 21
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: 843-501-7570, bit.ly/2J1sC6x
