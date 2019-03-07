Today

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canines, such as the gray wolf and coyote, on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. March 7

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

'Puddles Pity Party'

What: Puddles, the "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice," will present the "Puddles Pity Party," a show "peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments."

When: 8 p.m. March 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$45; $100 VIP

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Friday

Mindful Market

What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market in celebration of International Women's Day, with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more, with live music from Jamie Gray, happy hour specials and rum punch.

When: 3-7 p.m. March 8

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, http://bit.ly/2XESYUf

Saturday

5K Hippie Dash

What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run and walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Runners, walkers, children and pups are invited to don their best 1970s attire. Proceeds to benefit Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 9 a.m. March 9

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25-$100

More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash

Tractor Pull

What: The fifth annual Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull will feature antique tractor pulls, a pedal pull for the kids, antique truck and car show, remote control airplane demo, food, crafts and more.

When: 11 a.m. March 9

Where: 762 Mt. Zion Road, St. George

Price: $10-$15; free for children under 10

More Info: 843-563-4114, bairlypulling.com

Foreign Policy Forum 

What: This month the Forum on French and American Foreign Policy will discuss the Gilets Jaunes movement and the Great National Debate. This discussion is in French.

When: Noon-2 p.m. March 9

Where: Daniel Island Public Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2Xy69qg, alangkelley@comcast.net

Shuckin' in the Park

What: Old Santee Canal Park will host its 20th annual Shuckin' in the Park oyster roast and festival, with kids' activities, live entertainment from Custom 4+2 and more. Attendees also will be able to explore the grounds within the backwaters of Biggin Creek.

When: 1-6 p.m. March 9

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $5 general admission; free for ages 12 and younger; $10 per bucket of oysters

More Info: 843-899-5200, http://bit.ly/2ELSbcW

Recorder Music 

What: The Main Library will host the Festival of Recorder Music, featuring Lowcountry musicians performing songs from the Middle Ages to the present, including Celtic music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

When: 2-4 p.m. March 9

Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2HdqYS8

'Stand Up Science'

What: Comedian Shane Mauss with his "Here We Are" podcast, featuring material on "brainy topics" and special guest speakers and performers, followed by a Q&A and interactive discussion. Described as "more provocative than TED talks (and) smarter than traditional stand-up comedy."

When: 5 p.m. March 9

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Beat Battle 4

What: Charleston Beat Battle 4 is a drumline competition, partnering with Burke High School and its marching band and Dream Helpers.

When: 6-10 p.m. March 9

Where: Burke High School Gym, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-579-4815, bit.ly/2VzFHun

Wednesday

Krishna Das

What: Satsang Yoga Charleston will host Grammy-nominated musician Krishna Das for a special fundraising kirtan performance to benefit the development of a community center focused on adults and children with autism.

When: 5:45 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. performance March 13

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$55; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. March 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com