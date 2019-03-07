Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canines, such as the gray wolf and coyote, on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 7
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
'Puddles Pity Party'
What: Puddles, the "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice," will present the "Puddles Pity Party," a show "peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments."
When: 8 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$45; $100 VIP
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Mindful Market
What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market in celebration of International Women's Day, with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more, with live music from Jamie Gray, happy hour specials and rum punch.
When: 3-7 p.m. March 8
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, http://bit.ly/2XESYUf
Saturday
5K Hippie Dash
What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run and walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Runners, walkers, children and pups are invited to don their best 1970s attire. Proceeds to benefit Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 9 a.m. March 9
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25-$100
More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash
Tractor Pull
What: The fifth annual Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull will feature antique tractor pulls, a pedal pull for the kids, antique truck and car show, remote control airplane demo, food, crafts and more.
When: 11 a.m. March 9
Where: 762 Mt. Zion Road, St. George
Price: $10-$15; free for children under 10
More Info: 843-563-4114, bairlypulling.com
Foreign Policy Forum
What: This month the Forum on French and American Foreign Policy will discuss the Gilets Jaunes movement and the Great National Debate. This discussion is in French.
When: Noon-2 p.m. March 9
Where: Daniel Island Public Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2Xy69qg, alangkelley@comcast.net
Shuckin' in the Park
What: Old Santee Canal Park will host its 20th annual Shuckin' in the Park oyster roast and festival, with kids' activities, live entertainment from Custom 4+2 and more. Attendees also will be able to explore the grounds within the backwaters of Biggin Creek.
When: 1-6 p.m. March 9
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 general admission; free for ages 12 and younger; $10 per bucket of oysters
More Info: 843-899-5200, http://bit.ly/2ELSbcW
Recorder Music
What: The Main Library will host the Festival of Recorder Music, featuring Lowcountry musicians performing songs from the Middle Ages to the present, including Celtic music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
When: 2-4 p.m. March 9
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2HdqYS8
'Stand Up Science'
What: Comedian Shane Mauss with his "Here We Are" podcast, featuring material on "brainy topics" and special guest speakers and performers, followed by a Q&A and interactive discussion. Described as "more provocative than TED talks (and) smarter than traditional stand-up comedy."
When: 5 p.m. March 9
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Beat Battle 4
What: Charleston Beat Battle 4 is a drumline competition, partnering with Burke High School and its marching band and Dream Helpers.
When: 6-10 p.m. March 9
Where: Burke High School Gym, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-579-4815, bit.ly/2VzFHun
Wednesday
Krishna Das
What: Satsang Yoga Charleston will host Grammy-nominated musician Krishna Das for a special fundraising kirtan performance to benefit the development of a community center focused on adults and children with autism.
When: 5:45 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. performance March 13
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$55; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. March 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com