Today
Holistic Night
What: A hands-on workshop with holistic practitioner Ann Miller to learn ways of approaching health and all around wellness. The event will take place every first Thursday of the month.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: haegur.com
Writer’s Garden
What: A new weekly meet-up for writers of all levels of experience to plant and grow their skills. Time will be spent free-writing, talking about craft, sharing feedback and more. The week’s special guest will be writer and poet Shayna Shanes.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2SfZYE2
Friday
Candlelight Tour
What: An evening visit to the Edmondston-Alston house set along the historic Battery, lit only by candelight and mid-19th-century holiday decor. Light refreshments will follow.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-7171, edmondstonalston.com
Saturday
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Farmers Market begins its sixth year of operation with more than 50 new and returning farmers, artisans, food trucks and more. The event will also feature live music and activities for all ages.
When: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-0886, johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Dark Night Astronomy
What: Observe the constellations, Mars and deep sky objects on a moonless night at one of the darker sites in the Charleston area with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-725-9961, ccprc.com
Sunday
Benefit Workout
What: The Works and Home Team have teamed up to host a fitness class led by Sarah Frick followed by a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa and a healthy bites menu curated by Home Team. All proceeds will benefit Hogs for the Cause.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 6
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 William St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-718-3386, theworkschs.com
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Wine, Women & Wisdom will host special guest and award-winning author of “Fly Girls” Keith O’Brien for a discussion about his novel inspired by five trailblazing female pilots in the 1920s. All proceeds will benefit scholarships for students to attend the Flight Academy at Patriots Point.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 800-838-3006, bit.ly/2GGDlHC
Wednesday
Book Launch
What: Join local author Sally R. Murphy for the release of her memoir “Turning the Tide: One Woman’s Battle to Preserve South Carolina’s Sea Turtle Populations.” The event will feature light refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and a special appearance by best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org/turning-the-tide