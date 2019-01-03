Turning the Tide
The South Carolina Aquarium will host a release party for "Turning the Tide," a memoir by Sally R. Murphy on Jan. 9. 

Today

Holistic Night

What: A hands-on workshop with holistic practitioner Ann Miller to learn ways of approaching health and all around wellness. The event will take place every first Thursday of the month.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: haegur.com

Writer’s Garden

What: A new weekly meet-up for writers of all levels of experience to plant and grow their skills. Time will be spent free-writing, talking about craft, sharing feedback and more. The week’s special guest will be writer and poet Shayna Shanes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2SfZYE2

Friday

Candlelight Tour

What: An evening visit to the Edmondston-Alston house set along the historic Battery, lit only by candelight and mid-19th-century holiday decor. Light refreshments will follow.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-7171, edmondstonalston.com

Saturday

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Farmers Market begins its sixth year of operation with more than 50 new and returning farmers, artisans, food trucks and more. The event will also feature live music and activities for all ages.

When: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-0886, johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Dark Night Astronomy

What: Observe the constellations, Mars and deep sky objects on a moonless night at one of the darker sites in the Charleston area with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-725-9961, ccprc.com

Sunday

Benefit Workout  

What: The Works and Home Team have teamed up to host a fitness class led by Sarah Frick followed by a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa and a healthy bites menu curated by Home Team. All proceeds will benefit Hogs for the Cause.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 6

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 William St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-718-3386, theworkschs.com

Tuesday

Author Talk 

What: Wine, Women & Wisdom will host special guest and award-winning author of “Fly Girls” Keith O’Brien for a discussion about his novel inspired by five trailblazing female pilots in the 1920s. All proceeds will benefit scholarships for students to attend the Flight Academy at Patriots Point.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 8

Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 800-838-3006, bit.ly/2GGDlHC

Wednesday

Book Launch  

What: Join local author Sally R. Murphy for the release of her memoir “Turning the Tide: One Woman’s Battle to Preserve South Carolina’s Sea Turtle Populations.” The event will feature light refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and a special appearance by best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org/turning-the-tide