Today
Dinner & Giveaway
What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org
‘Light Up Local’
What: Welcome the holiday season at Knightsville United Methodist’s community Thanksgiving dinner, featuring the lighting of the holiday symbols, including the Hanukkah menorah, Christmas nativity and Kwanzaa Kinara. There will be local talent, nonprofit displays, crafts for children and giveaways for each of the holidays.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-0226, bit.ly/2K5pUPB
Friday
Santa’s Workshop
What: Visit Santa’s workshop throughout the weekend to send your wish list to the North Pole. In addition, each family will receive one free photo print.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23-24, 1-6 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com
BassGiving
What: An eclectic arrangement of electronic music, food truck fare and art vendors. The event will feature more than 15 DJs in two rooms, a silent disco and more.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 23
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15
More info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843
Saturday
Holiday Fest
What: Freshfields Village will kick off the holiday season with its annual holiday festival featuring kids’ activities, live music, a chance to take pictures with Santa and local food vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com
Santa at Crosswind
What: An afternoon of holiday festivities for the kids, including pictures with Santa, horse rides, a bounce house, zipline, petting zoo, crafts and more. Ages 18 and up will be free. Additional dates will run throughout December.
When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Crosswind Farm, 799 Target Road, Holly Hill
Price: $20
More Info: 904-219-0348, facebook.com/crosswindfarmsc
Holiday Pub Tour
What: Kick-off of daily pub crawls in celebration of the holiday season featuring local food, culture and history to raise money for the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Pub crawls will run through Jan. 10.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More info: pubtourcharleston.com
Thanksgiving Rave
What: A night of live funk and bass-heavy music. Food trucks and UV painting and photographer will be on site and attendees are encouraged to bring light and flow toys.
When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More info: 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2TirVMk
Black Label
What: An all-black-attire event featuring a live black carpet, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, art, an open bar and more. Proceeds will benefit community laundromat Laundry Matters.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: bit.ly/2QMYK2x
Sunday
Pajama Party Drive
What: A “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” pajama party and pajama drive featuring holiday-themed storytime, hot chocolate and a raffle. Itinerant Literate will donate a book to the Pajama Program for every pair of pajamas donated.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 25
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Tuesday
Live Windows
What: The annual Summerville tradition of a tree lighting, holiday music and local merchants participating in live window displays where guests vote for their favorite.
When: 5:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Summerville Historic District, 200 South Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-8535, visitsummerville.com