Today
Camellia Walk
What: A walking tour of the blossoming camellias at the Middleton Place garden, showcasing their history reaching back to 1786. Walks will take place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 16. Reservations are required.
When: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Owls by Moonlight
What: The Center for Birds of Prey will host an intimate look at the world of the owl featuring flight demonstrations, a tour, complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $65
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Friday
Daddy-Daughter Dance
What: The city of Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a special Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls ages 4-12 years and their father or a father figure. Semi-formal attire requested; registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek
Price: $20 per couple/Goose Creek residents; $25 per couple/non-Goose Creek residents; $5 each additional daughter
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/events
Society 1858 party
What: Society 1858's black-tie winter party featuring signature cocktails, oysters, live jazz and art auction.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $87.55-$164.80
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Saturday
Doggie Day
What: Pet Helpers will be at the annual Doggie Day at IOP with opportunities for licenses, vaccinations, photos, dog wellness info and more.
When: 9 a.m. Feb. 9
Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave.
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Spring St. Market
What: Local artists, artisans and small businesses will come together along Spring Street to put together a monthly outdoor market.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fen. 9
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3808, tigerlilyflorist.com
Foreign Policy Forum
What: Bi-weekly meeting in French for the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher to examine the various roles and practices of modern French diplomacy. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Human Library
What: The Johns Island Regional Library’s Human Library series will host a discussion with a formerly incarcerated person and graduate of the nonprofit Turning Leaf Project.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org
Sweetheart Dance
What: The Charleston Chapter of the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation (CSF) will host a sweetheart dance featuring food, a top shelf open bar, a live DJ, raffles and more. All proceeds will benefit the CSF.
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Gilligan’s Island Porch, 160 Main Road, Johns Island
Price: $100
More Info: 215-906-1145, csfinfo.org
Sunday
Southern Authors
What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will sponsor its 22nd annual southern author series with acclaimed military thriller novelist A.J. Tata, featuring a meet-and-greet and presentation.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Bethany united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 West 3rd St. South, Summerville
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Writing Workshop
What: A monthly workshop for aspiring writers and authors to learn the elements of revision.
When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$325
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Monday
Garden Lecture
What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will welcome renowned plantsman, author and TV host Troy Marden for a lecture entitled “Wit’s End: A Collector’s Garden.”
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Tuesday
Book Talk
What: Virginia and Dana Beach will talk about their newest novel, “A Wholly Admirable Thing.” Beer, wine and light refreshments will be served.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com
Nikky Finney
What: Nikky Finney, professor of Creative Writing with USC and nationally recognized poet, will read poetry inspired by the Southbound exhibit.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2DR9kkY