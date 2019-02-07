Itinerant Literate
Itinerant Literate will host a new monthly writing workshop starting Sunday, Feb. 10 at the bookstop. File/Paul Bowers

Today

Camellia Walk

What: A walking tour of the blossoming camellias at the Middleton Place garden, showcasing their history reaching back to 1786. Walks will take place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 16. Reservations are required.

When: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $29 general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Owls by Moonlight

What: The Center for Birds of Prey will host an intimate look at the world of the owl featuring flight demonstrations, a tour, complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $65

More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Friday

Daddy-Daughter Dance

What: The city of Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a special Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls ages 4-12 years and their father or a father figure. Semi-formal attire requested; registration required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek

Price: $20 per couple/Goose Creek residents; $25 per couple/non-Goose Creek residents; $5 each additional daughter

More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/events

Society 1858 party

What: Society 1858's black-tie winter party featuring signature cocktails, oysters, live jazz and art auction.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $87.55-$164.80

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Saturday

Doggie Day

What: Pet Helpers will be at the annual Doggie Day at IOP with opportunities for licenses, vaccinations, photos, dog wellness info and more.

When: 9 a.m. Feb. 9

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave.

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Spring St. Market

What: Local artists, artisans and small businesses will come together along Spring Street to put together a monthly outdoor market.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fen. 9

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-3808, tigerlilyflorist.com

Foreign Policy Forum

What: Bi-weekly meeting in French for the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher to examine the various roles and practices of modern French diplomacy. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net

Human Library 

What: The Johns Island Regional Library’s Human Library series will host a discussion with a formerly incarcerated person and graduate of the nonprofit Turning Leaf Project.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org

Sweetheart Dance

What: The Charleston Chapter of the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation (CSF) will host a sweetheart dance featuring food, a top shelf open bar, a live DJ, raffles and more. All proceeds will benefit the CSF.

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Gilligan’s Island Porch, 160 Main Road, Johns Island

Price: $100

More Info: 215-906-1145, csfinfo.org

Sunday

Southern Authors 

What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will sponsor its 22nd annual southern author series with acclaimed military thriller novelist A.J. Tata, featuring a meet-and-greet and presentation.

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Bethany united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 West 3rd St. South, Summerville

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org

Writing Workshop

What: A monthly workshop for aspiring writers and authors to learn the elements of revision.

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $75-$325

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Monday

Garden Lecture

What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will welcome renowned plantsman, author and TV host Troy Marden for a lecture entitled “Wit’s End: A Collector’s Garden.”

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org

Tuesday

Book Talk

What: Virginia and Dana Beach will talk about their newest novel, “A Wholly Admirable Thing.” Beer, wine and light refreshments will be served.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com

Nikky Finney

What: Nikky Finney, professor of Creative Writing with USC and nationally recognized poet, will read poetry inspired by the Southbound exhibit.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2DR9kkY