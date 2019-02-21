Today

Edisto Island Park

What: Meet at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center to travel to the future Edisto Island County Park with a Master Naturalist instructor for a tour of plants and animals.

When: 9 a.m.-Noon Feb. 21

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savanah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

WWII Symposium 

What: Patriots Point will host a symposium about African Americans in World War II, discussing the utilization and segregation of African American service members during the war. Panelists will include veteran Rufus Lockwood and C of C professor Michael Owens.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 21

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org

Clothing Swap

What: The Naked Lady Society will host a clothing swap for the community to meet new friends and learn about ways to support local women in need through nonprofit My Sister’s House.

When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 617-515-4779, bit.ly/2SvV9dX

Friday

Living History 

What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African-American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Saturday

Literary Brunch

What: A brunch, book signing, talk and silent auction with award-winning romance novelist Beverly Jenkins.

When: 11 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: bit.ly/2BBecJA

Wellness Expo

What: Brand new Charleston Chiropractic Studio will celebrate its grand open with a children’s health and wellness expo including special guests Mayor John Tecklenburg and First Lady Sandy Tecklenburg. The event will feature a bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, a large raffle and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Charleston Chiropractic Studio, 1941 Savage Road, Ste. 300D

Price: Free

More Info: 843-852-4141, charlestonchirostudio.com

Foreign Policy Forum

What: Bi-weekly meeting in French for the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher to examine the various roles and practices of modern French diplomacy. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net

Historic Entertaining

What: A tour focused on the entertaining spaces and traditions of Drayton Hall in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, featuring a wine tasting.

When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Chs. Charm Gala

What: First annual gala to benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston organized by the Charleston Area Senior Citizens. The event will feature Southern fare, drinks by Holy City Brewery, Charleston Tea Plantation and more, live music and handmade sweetgrass flowers.

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-722-4127, charlestonareaseniors.org

Tuesday

Ethnobotany

What: A naturalist-guided walk discussing how former inhabitants interacted with nature for mutual benefits. Attendees will take home and learn to make a historical herbal remedy. Registration is required.

When: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-762-8092, ccprc.com