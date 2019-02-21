Today
Edisto Island Park
What: Meet at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center to travel to the future Edisto Island County Park with a Master Naturalist instructor for a tour of plants and animals.
When: 9 a.m.-Noon Feb. 21
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savanah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
WWII Symposium
What: Patriots Point will host a symposium about African Americans in World War II, discussing the utilization and segregation of African American service members during the war. Panelists will include veteran Rufus Lockwood and C of C professor Michael Owens.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 21
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Clothing Swap
What: The Naked Lady Society will host a clothing swap for the community to meet new friends and learn about ways to support local women in need through nonprofit My Sister’s House.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 617-515-4779, bit.ly/2SvV9dX
Friday
Living History
What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African-American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Saturday
Literary Brunch
What: A brunch, book signing, talk and silent auction with award-winning romance novelist Beverly Jenkins.
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 23
Where: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/2BBecJA
Wellness Expo
What: Brand new Charleston Chiropractic Studio will celebrate its grand open with a children’s health and wellness expo including special guests Mayor John Tecklenburg and First Lady Sandy Tecklenburg. The event will feature a bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, a large raffle and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Chiropractic Studio, 1941 Savage Road, Ste. 300D
Price: Free
More Info: 843-852-4141, charlestonchirostudio.com
Foreign Policy Forum
What: Bi-weekly meeting in French for the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher to examine the various roles and practices of modern French diplomacy. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Historic Entertaining
What: A tour focused on the entertaining spaces and traditions of Drayton Hall in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, featuring a wine tasting.
When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Chs. Charm Gala
What: First annual gala to benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston organized by the Charleston Area Senior Citizens. The event will feature Southern fare, drinks by Holy City Brewery, Charleston Tea Plantation and more, live music and handmade sweetgrass flowers.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-722-4127, charlestonareaseniors.org
Tuesday
Ethnobotany
What: A naturalist-guided walk discussing how former inhabitants interacted with nature for mutual benefits. Attendees will take home and learn to make a historical herbal remedy. Registration is required.
When: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-762-8092, ccprc.com