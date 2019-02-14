Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Friday
Mardi Gras Gala
What: The Bands of Wando will host its second annual gala with a Mardi Gras theme. The event will feature live music by Cameron and The Saltwater Brass, signature New Orleans drinks, dancing and more. Black tie optional.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $75
More Info: 843-693-0537, wandobands.org
Saturday
Yoga with CorePower
What: CorePower Yoga will offer a free yoga flow, accessible for all levels. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and towel. Registration is required.
When: 9 a.m. Feb. 16
Where: Lululemon, 1236 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2DgxZha
Ghost Hunt
What: Join SyFy’s Ghost Hunters’ Grant Wilson, Destination America’s Ghost Stalkers’ Chad Lindberg and award-winning YouTube series Haunt ME’s Carol Cleveland for a ghost hunt, meet-and-greet, lecture and Q & A.
When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Old Exchange & Provost, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $185
More Info: 919- 667-6327, bit.ly/2HyrEDr
Sunday
Chris Singleton
What: Chris Singleton, a Chicago Cubs baseball player who’s mother was killed in the Mother Emmanuel AME shooting, will host a talk entitled “Love Is Greater Than Hate.”
When: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Feb. 17
Where: Awaken Church, 3870 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-641-0013, awakenchurch.cc
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Southern Authors
What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will sponsor its 22nd annual Southern author series with gothic fiction writer Nicole Seitz, featuring a meet-and-greet and presentation.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Bethany united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 West 3rd St. South, Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Book Signing
What: Neema Gallery will host a book signing with Al Miller, a local author and tour guide, and Miller will share excerpts from his book, "Tourists Can Say the Darndest Things!: Exploring Historic Charleston, South Carolina," with topics to include Gullah-Geechee culture and his personal reflections on the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
When: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Neema Fine Art Gallery, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Monday
Lowcountry Raptors
What: The Berkeley County Library Systems will host Lowcountry Raptors, featuring owls, hawks, vultures and other birds of prey.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com
Tuesday
History Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host Curator of Historical Archaeology with the Charleston Museum;s Martha Zierdan for a talk about artifacts of colonial Charleston, as part of its Winter Lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org