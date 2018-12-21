Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Holiday Yin
What: A Yin yoga practice involving holding poses longer in order to release deep tissue and increase blood flow. Attendees are asked to bring mats or blocks if you have them.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Dance Moves, 349 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-212-3768, serenitytreeyoga.com
Friday
Author Signing
What: Debut author Scout Smith-O’Leary will hold a talk and meet-and-greet about her new memoir “Revelation, oh!: A Young Aussie’s Memoir Navigating Sex, Drugs, Society and the Journey to Self-Discovery.”
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Silent Disco
What: The Quiet Kingz headphone events will return to Charleston Beer Works for a silent disco.
When: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 28
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5885, charlestonbeerworks.com
Sunday
Sounds of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: Gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Solid Country Gold
What: The Commodore hosts old-school country band Solid Country Gold every Sunday and features mechanical bull riding.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Dec. 30
Where: The Commodore, 504 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: thecommodorechs.com
Tuesday
Emancipation Day
What: A parade commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the beginning of the ending of slavery for the Gullah- Geechee people. The parade will route through Fishburne, Sumter, King and Calhoun streets, ending at Mother Emmanuel AME. A church service will be held at Central RMUE Church following the parade.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Starts at Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-818-4587, gullahgeecheecorridor.org
Wednesday
Wellness Wednesday
What: On the first Wednesday of every month, the Historic Rice Mill hosts a wellness Wednesday with yoga led by Sarah J and a healthy happy hour following the flow session.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, Ste. 101, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7952, bit.ly/2UWRCmJ
Dream Journalers
What: Join the Charleston Dream Journalers and guest speaker dream coach Chric Cunniffe for an evening of dream sharing, discussion and interpretation.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2GwtGU2