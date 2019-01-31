Friday
Coin Show
What: The Lowcountry Coin Club will present its winter coin show featuring old and new coins, currency and collectibles from all over the world. Dealers and collectors will be on site to meet, buy and sell.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9860 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com
Oysterfest
What: Fifth annual Oysterfest presented by the After Hours series at the South Carolina Aquarium. The all-inclusive event will feature local, sustainable oysters, chili and chowder, a beer and wine bar and up-close animal encounters.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/afterhours
Saturday
Save the Light 5K
What: Annual half-marathon and 5K to support the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse through grassroots nonprofit Save the Light.
When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $30-$60
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Indigo & Slavery
What: Middleton Place will host an ongoing presentation about 18th-century South Carolina’s main export and its ties to slavery in conjunction with its month-long series of Black history-related events, including daily tours exploring the lives of the enslaved and freedmen, documentary screenings and more.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Camellia Talk
What: Master Gardener and Middleton Place Vice President of Horticulture Sidney Frazier will lead a workshop and discussion about propagating, growing and caring for camellias. Registration is required.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a special pop-up market with Valentine’s Day-themed drinks, baked goods, decor and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: French Eclectic Warehouse, 4244 Scott St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Tuesday
Slave Trade Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host Donald West of Trident Technical College for a talk about the Atlantic slave trade as part of its winter lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast will host guest speaker Harry Sewell, the former chief of police of Mount Pleasant and current manager of community development with East Cooper Meals on Wheels. The 88 Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 6
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-881-8861, sytcg6456@gmail.com
Climate Change
What: As part of MUSC’s Conversation Cafe, environmental engineer and Charleston’s Citizen Climate Lobby coordinator Mark Gould will discuss the direct impact of extreme weather, heat waves and decreasing air and water quality on human health.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Room 109 at MUSC Library, 171 Ashley Ave., Ste. 419, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-9745, musc.edu/gogreen