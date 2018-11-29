Today
Vet Talk
What: The Lowcountry Veterans Engagement Team will present an afternoon of stories reminiscent of Ted Talks meant to change the narrative and to share meaningful stories about veterans and their families after military service.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Lowcountry Graduate Center at College of Charleston North Campus, 38000 Paramount Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2znlUWE
Project Condom
What: The first annual Project Condom design contest where fashion meets education. The event seeks to encourage a safe space where the social stigma surrounding condom use is reduced, sponsored by the Charleston Area World AIDS Day Committee, The EMPOWERR Program and the College of Charleston’s Multicultural Student Program.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Stern Student Center, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-3625, bit.ly/2K9PaEd
Friday
Book Sale
What: Charleston Friends of the Library will host a holiday book sale featuring over 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs with prices starting at one dollar.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host an author luncheon with historian H. W. Brands for his latest book “Heir of the Founders,” about the lasting impact Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster had on the United States.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2A3iVC9
World AIDS Day
What: A commemoration of World AIDS Day with a community candlelight vigil, a variety of speakers and performers and a reception.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4617, charlestonuu.org
Jam on the Water
What: The final Jam on the Water Concert Cruise of the season aboard the Carolina Queen and featuring the Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead tribute band The Grateful Bros.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Saturday
Ugly Sweater 5k
What: The ARK’s inaugural Ugly Sweater 5k Dash through historic downtown Summerville. All race proceeds will benefit the ARK and its work to provide comprehensive support services to families living with dementia. Runners and walkers should wear their ugliest holiday sweater.
When: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 30
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Sunday
Holiday Home Tour
What: Third annual holiday tour of homes to benefit the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society featuring seven homes and a reception.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Bedon-Lucas House, 205 Church St., Walterboro
Price: $35
More Info: 843-538-4353, walterborosc.org
Monday
Sights and Sounds
What: A festival-themed event with a full lighting production, extravagant interior decorations and live performances by City on Down and DJ Arenaissance.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2FC3Spa