Today

Jamie Bernstein

What: Eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein will discuss her memoir “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” which provides a rare look at her father on the centennial of his birth.

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org

Book Launch

What: Book launch party to celebrate “Daughter of War” by Brad Taylor, featuring a short book talk, Q&A and signing.

When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-203-3001, victorsocialclub.com

Friday

Open Mic

What: Itinerant Literate will host its first Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Saturday

Off-Road Duathlon

What: A three-part race featuring a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and a two-mile run. The event is beginner-friendly.

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $45-$54

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Empowerment Event

What: A workshop for women focusing on stress management, pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit and self-care. Presenters will include Dr. Angela Dixon, Tamara Houston, Donna Bright and more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Fellowship Hall at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston

Price: $50-$60

More Info: 843-762-4619, burnscounselingservices.com

Eat, Drink & Rescue 

What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s fourth annual Eat, Drink & Rescue featuring $10 barbecue plates, raffles, drink specials, local vendors, live music and more. All money raised will benefit local shelters and rescues.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: bit.ly/2QIdcbn

Sunday

Vintage Market

What: Join Holy City Vintage as it hosts a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

Trappy Hour

What: The Cocktail Bandits will host an evening of local music and custom tequila cocktails.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 20

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-817-6925, cocktailbandits.com

Monday

Hostel Conference

What: Second annual American Hostel Conference bringing together industry experts and aspiring hostel owners to discuss ideas, workable solutions for growing a business, how to optimize search engines and more. The conference will also include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

When: 3 p.m.-midnight Jan. 21; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: The Room on Meeting, 223 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $120-$245

More Info: 843-722-8383, americanhostelconference.com

Wednesday

'The Office' Trivia

What: Rusty Bull Brewing will host TV show "The Office"-themed trivia featuring host DJ Sparkle, comedy and house-cash prizes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com