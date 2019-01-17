Today
Jamie Bernstein
What: Eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein will discuss her memoir “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” which provides a rare look at her father on the centennial of his birth.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org
Book Launch
What: Book launch party to celebrate “Daughter of War” by Brad Taylor, featuring a short book talk, Q&A and signing.
When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-3001, victorsocialclub.com
Friday
Open Mic
What: Itinerant Literate will host its first Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Saturday
Off-Road Duathlon
What: A three-part race featuring a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and a two-mile run. The event is beginner-friendly.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45-$54
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Empowerment Event
What: A workshop for women focusing on stress management, pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit and self-care. Presenters will include Dr. Angela Dixon, Tamara Houston, Donna Bright and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Fellowship Hall at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$60
More Info: 843-762-4619, burnscounselingservices.com
Eat, Drink & Rescue
What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s fourth annual Eat, Drink & Rescue featuring $10 barbecue plates, raffles, drink specials, local vendors, live music and more. All money raised will benefit local shelters and rescues.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: bit.ly/2QIdcbn
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as it hosts a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Trappy Hour
What: The Cocktail Bandits will host an evening of local music and custom tequila cocktails.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-817-6925, cocktailbandits.com
Monday
Hostel Conference
What: Second annual American Hostel Conference bringing together industry experts and aspiring hostel owners to discuss ideas, workable solutions for growing a business, how to optimize search engines and more. The conference will also include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
When: 3 p.m.-midnight Jan. 21; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: The Room on Meeting, 223 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $120-$245
More Info: 843-722-8383, americanhostelconference.com
Wednesday
'The Office' Trivia
What: Rusty Bull Brewing will host TV show "The Office"-themed trivia featuring host DJ Sparkle, comedy and house-cash prizes.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com