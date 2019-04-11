Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. April 11
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Founders’ Day Festival
What: Charles Towne Landing will hold its annual festival celebrating the founding of South Carolina with living history programs, activities and re-enactors.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $6-$12.50
More Info: 843-852-4200, http://bit.ly/2IkisBb
Car, Truck Show
What: Open car, truck and bike show, featuring the Low Country Mustang Club, with awards, food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway
Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration
More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo
Gardens Re-opening
What: Grand reopening of Cypress Gardens with a special ceremony. Repairs and improvements include the boat dock, walkways, bridges, the front lawn and visitors' center.
When: 11 a.m. April 13
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-553-0515, http://bit.ly/2GchUw1
Tinystock
What: The fifth annual Tiny Tim Birthday Event will include a slide show of Tiny Tim memorabilia and a viewing of the 1996 documentary “Tiny Tim's Songs and Stories of the Crooners.”
When: 2-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2TVpwql
Cheetah Conservation
What: Brian Badger, director of conservation with the Cheetah Conservation Fund, will give a lecture on the holistic approach to conservation.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Arthur M. Wilcox Auditorium, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2IgVvPj
Sunday
Sunset Sail
What: This two-hour sail every second Sunday of the month on the tall ship “Schooner Pride” includes wines and hors d’oeuvres.
When: 6 p.m. April 14
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-303-1113, schoonerpride.com
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a first and third Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Mac Burdette, executive director with the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.
When: 7 a.m. April 17
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861