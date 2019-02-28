Friday
Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host a book sale with more than 10,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
When: 9-5:30 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Saturday
Wild Things Run
What: A 5K for walkers, joggers and runners alike to explore the nature trails at the center. An award ceremony with local food and drinks will be held immediately following.
When: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start March 2
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $32-$38
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2T6I22v
Final Whale of a Sale
What: The Junior League of Charleston will host its 45th and final Whale of a Sale garage sale fundraiser, featuring refrigerators to linens, clothing to small appliances, home accessories to furniture.
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2
Where: Pine Point Shopping Plaza, 1964 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/whale-of-a-sale
Color 5K
What: The Give Me Shelter Color 5K is a benefit for the Callen-Lacey Center for Children and participants will be sprayed with colored powder as they run, followed by a festival.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 2
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: $25-$35; free for kids under age 5
More Info: 843-266-5200, cydc.org/color5k2019
Blessing of Bikes
What: Armored Up Motorcycle Ministry and Low Country Harley-Davidson will host a Blessing of the Bikes for all faiths and brands of bikes, with breakfast, door prizes, music, vendors and more.
When: 9:30 a.m. noon, March 2
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist
Author Reading
What: Author Megan Griswold will discuss, sign and read from her new book “The Book of Help: A Memoir in Remedies.”
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Kulturvation
What: A collaboration of local artists and creatives for an evening of art, music and food with proceeds benefiting Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. March 2
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/kulturvation
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage will host a double-size market with vintage, food, drink and record vendors. The market will also feature live music by Dumb Doctors, tarot card readings and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Writing Workshop
What: Redux and The Gullah Society will team up to host a creative writing workshop entitled “Unearthing Our Hopes: An Offering for Communal Restoration” with instructor Drisana McDaniel.
When: 3-6 p.m. March 3
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org