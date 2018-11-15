Today
Zero Waste Fest
What: Coinciding with American Recycles Day, MUSC will host an event to promote the values of zero waste featuring educational tents, food trucks, live music and a photo booth.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Medical District Greenway at MUSC, 135 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-494-7076, musc.edu
C4W Conference
What: The Center for Women’s two-day conference bringing inspiring and fresh ideas and innovative thinking to curious and ambitious women. The Thursday night keynote speaker will be Elizabeth Gilbert, best-selling author of “Eat Pray Love.”
When: 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15, 7:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$225
More Info: 843-763-7333, c4women.org
Author Happy Hour
What: An evening of cocktails and conversation with author Kristina McMorris about her recent novel “Sold on a Monday.”
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Venita Blackburn
What: Author Venita Blackburn will read from “Black Jesus and Other Superheroes,” her debut collection of short stories. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4470, crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.
When: 8-9 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Shag Night
What: The Summerville Shag Club presents show band The Fantastic Shakers for an evening of food and dance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-460-5416, summervilleshaggers.com
Silent Headphone Party
What: A silent headphone party featuring music by DJ Talk2Me, DJ Ron and DJ Scrib.
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Sushi Blue, 61 State St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-577-5222, bit.ly/2RNkdIS
Saturday
Farm Tour
What: A tour of Lowcountry regional farms Cordray’s, Compost in My Shoe at Full Circle Farm and Storey Farms to learn about each farm’s operations and business practices. The event will include lunch and transportation.
When: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Departure site is Local Works, 1630 Meeting St., Building 2, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org
Secure The Bag
What: The College of Charleston’s Collegiate Curls initiative will host a conference for brown women in business to celebrate black and brown women who rise above in every field. The conference will include a business card happy hour, themed cocktails, branding giveaways and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Auditorium, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-264-0771, bit.ly/2PkIU2s
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss “Still Lives” by Maria Hummel for November’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com