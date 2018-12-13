Today
Holiday Market
What: Join Vintage Coffee and Coastal Crust for a festive market including live music by Leah Suarez & Friends, food and drink by Coastal Crust and a variety of local vendors.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Vintage Coffee Cafe, 219 Simmons St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-7552, bit.ly/2BRt2Mm
Friday
Curator Talks
What: Conversation with natural history curatorial assistant Jessica Peragrine about the museum’s extensive herbarium collection currently on display.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston’s rich musical heritage from jazz to Gullah including songs of the season and light refreshments. Additional shows will be held Dec. 21, 26 and 30.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Saturday
Flip Cup Tourney
What: A flip cup tournament to benefit One80Place. Ladies get in free before 9 p.m. and the event will feature live music by Sean Kinard, Dee Coulter, Harleston Vinod, Joe Gallagher Jr. and LOTI.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Alibi Bistro & Billiards, 216 Myers Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-425-7223, bit.ly/2SqhRjc
‘Lowcountry Christmas’
What: Na Fidleiri, the Taylor Festival Choir and internationally renowned guest stars soprano Saundra Deathos and Celtic harpist Kim Robertson, will headline the ninth annual musical celebration of the holiday season, featuring traditional carols, lively jigs and reels.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets
Sunday
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a special holiday market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Holiday Hootenanny
What: The final Holy City Vintage market of the year feature live festive music, over two dozen vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-817-6925, facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
‘Prince of Scribes’
What: A panel discussion for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy,” featuring contributors Mary Alice Monroe, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth and Sean Scapellato in conversation with co-editors Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt. Hot cider and light refreshments will be provided.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Grinchmas
What: A holiday party to support the Dorchester Paws SPCA featuring hors d’oeuvres, live music by Dance Doctors, a silent auction, professional photographer and videographer, visits from famous holiday characters and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-261-1200, bit.ly/2rz9Ptb
Wednesday
88 Club
What: The 88 Club Breakfast will host its bi-weekly breakfast discussion with Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing. Additional meetings take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
When: 7 a.m. Dec. 19
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway North, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7-$12 meal prices
More Info: 843-881-8861
Disney Trivia
What: Put your knowledge of all things Disney to the test at Bay Street Biergarten’s Disney trivia night, featuring cash prizes and a ticket giveaway to see “Mary Poppins Returns.”
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com