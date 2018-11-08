Plantation Days (copy) (copy)

Explore 18th- and 19th-century life and practices at this weekend's Fall Harvest Days at Middleton Place.

Today

Literary Fest

What: Festival of literature, memoir, art and history as an attempt to address the burning issues of the time through lectures, receptions, special guests and keynote speakers.

When: Nov. 8-11

Where: Beaux Arts Building, Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston; Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25- $175

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestontocharleston.com

Friday

Poetry Reading

What: Hugh Martin, veteran and author of “The Stick Soldiers” and recipient of the Gulf Coast Prize, as well as College of Charleston poetry professor Brandon Rushton will read their work followed by a reception and book signing.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org

Authors in Conversation

What: Young adult authors Kristine Perez and Jennifer Cervantes will hold a conversation moderated by author Isabel Ibanez Davis about Latinx authors and characters in young adult fiction.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Barnes & Noble at Westwood Plaza, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-556-6561, facebook.com/BNWestwood

Saturday

Fall Fest

What: Timrod Library will host is annual Fall Fest and Book Fair, with a homemade lunch, book sale, prize drawings, children's games, activities and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free admission; $10 per person lunch

More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org

Celadon’s Birthday

What: Celadon will celebrate its 24th birthday with an all-day event featuring live music, free beer and cake, food trucks, face paintings, a curated group of local artists and makers and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Celadon Home, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com

Wolf Feeding

What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Fall Harvest Days

What: An exploration of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life, including domestic skills, African American culture and Gullah storytelling. In addition, craftworkers will demonstrate the skills practice by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$28

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Sunday

FLOMO Fundraiser 

What: BBQ fundraiser for FLOMO, Florence Mitigation Operation, to benefit those affected by the recent hurricanes (Operation BBQ Relief), with live music, food from Poogan's Smokehouse, outdoor recreation, camping and more. 

When: Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15 general; free for ages 12 years and younger; $35-$50 camping

More Info: charlestonwoodlands.com

Clothing Swap

What: Bring unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories to the Naked Lady Society’s clothing swap and leave with whatever you can carry.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: facebook.com/nakedladysociety

Tuesday

Author Talk 

What: Talk and book signing with award-winning columnist and author Brian Hicks for his newest book “In Darkest South Carolina: J. Waties Waring and The Secret Plan That Sparked a Civil Rights Movement.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-7367, eveningpostbooks.com

Wednesday

Sit a Spell

What: First of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aiming to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu