Today
Literary Fest
What: Festival of literature, memoir, art and history as an attempt to address the burning issues of the time through lectures, receptions, special guests and keynote speakers.
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Beaux Arts Building, Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston; Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25- $175
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestontocharleston.com
Friday
Poetry Reading
What: Hugh Martin, veteran and author of “The Stick Soldiers” and recipient of the Gulf Coast Prize, as well as College of Charleston poetry professor Brandon Rushton will read their work followed by a reception and book signing.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Authors in Conversation
What: Young adult authors Kristine Perez and Jennifer Cervantes will hold a conversation moderated by author Isabel Ibanez Davis about Latinx authors and characters in young adult fiction.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Barnes & Noble at Westwood Plaza, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-6561, facebook.com/BNWestwood
Saturday
Fall Fest
What: Timrod Library will host is annual Fall Fest and Book Fair, with a homemade lunch, book sale, prize drawings, children's games, activities and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free admission; $10 per person lunch
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Celadon’s Birthday
What: Celadon will celebrate its 24th birthday with an all-day event featuring live music, free beer and cake, food trucks, face paintings, a curated group of local artists and makers and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Celadon Home, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Fall Harvest Days
What: An exploration of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life, including domestic skills, African American culture and Gullah storytelling. In addition, craftworkers will demonstrate the skills practice by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$28
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Sunday
FLOMO Fundraiser
What: BBQ fundraiser for FLOMO, Florence Mitigation Operation, to benefit those affected by the recent hurricanes (Operation BBQ Relief), with live music, food from Poogan's Smokehouse, outdoor recreation, camping and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15 general; free for ages 12 years and younger; $35-$50 camping
More Info: charlestonwoodlands.com
Clothing Swap
What: Bring unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories to the Naked Lady Society’s clothing swap and leave with whatever you can carry.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: facebook.com/nakedladysociety
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Talk and book signing with award-winning columnist and author Brian Hicks for his newest book “In Darkest South Carolina: J. Waties Waring and The Secret Plan That Sparked a Civil Rights Movement.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-7367, eveningpostbooks.com
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: First of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aiming to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu