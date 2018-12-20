Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Speed Dating
What: Labour For Love will present a holiday speed dating event with participants going on 5-minute mini-dates. The event will also feature door prizes, games and light refreshments.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-709-5481, bit.ly/2EtmExg
Friday
Ugly Sweater Party
What: A fundraising ugly Christmas sweater party with proceeds benefiting Laundry Matters. The event will feature live music and DJ sets from Matt Monday, DJ Scrib and IllaDell and a contest for the ugliest sweater.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5 with sweater, $10 without
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843
Saturday
Elf Breakfast
What: A special holiday character breakfast with Elf on the Shelf followed by story time and an ornament-making workshop.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 22
Where: Barnes & Noble, 7620 Rivers Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-572-2322, facebook.com/bnnorthwoods
Community Christmas
What: Tricounty Family Ministries’ 29th annual community Christmas party bringing a meal catered by Jim 'N' Nicks, music, giveaways, a visit from Santa and more to anyone struggling during this Holiday season. Children and adults alike will receive gifts while supplies last.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Bottomlands Hike
What: Explore bottomland forest by walking the old rice fields and experiencing the blend of cultural and natural history prevalent in the forest.
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2LhujPU
Pajama Skating
What: A pajama-friendly morning of skating to holiday music alongside skating Santa. Price includes skates and skate masters.
When: 10:30 a.m.-Noon Dec. 22
Where: Carolina Ice Palace, 7665 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-572-2717, carolinaicepalace.com
Sunday
Tacky Sweater Party
What: Blind Tiger will present its inaugural tacky sweater holiday party featuring festive drink specials and a food drive for the Lowcountry food bank. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of needed items, including rice, grits, canned tuna, fruits and vegetables, cereal, beans, diapers and personal hygiene products.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 23
Where: Blind Tiger, 38 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-6700, blindtigerchs.com