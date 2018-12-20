Today

Wolf Feeding

What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.

When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Speed Dating

What: Labour For Love will present a holiday speed dating event with participants going on 5-minute mini-dates. The event will also feature door prizes, games and light refreshments.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-709-5481, bit.ly/2EtmExg

Friday

Ugly Sweater Party

What: A fundraising ugly Christmas sweater party with proceeds benefiting Laundry Matters. The event will feature live music and DJ sets from Matt Monday, DJ Scrib and IllaDell and a contest for the ugliest sweater.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5 with sweater, $10 without

More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843

Saturday

Elf Breakfast

What: A special holiday character breakfast with Elf on the Shelf followed by story time and an ornament-making workshop.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 22

Where: Barnes & Noble, 7620 Rivers Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-572-2322, facebook.com/bnnorthwoods

Community Christmas

What: Tricounty Family Ministries’ 29th annual community Christmas party bringing a meal catered by Jim 'N' Nicks, music, giveaways, a visit from Santa and more to anyone struggling during this Holiday season. Children and adults alike will receive gifts while supplies last.

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Bottomlands Hike

What: Explore bottomland forest by walking the old rice fields and experiencing the blend of cultural and natural history prevalent in the forest.

When: 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2LhujPU

Pajama Skating

What: A pajama-friendly morning of skating to holiday music alongside skating Santa. Price includes skates and skate masters.

When: 10:30 a.m.-Noon Dec. 22

Where: Carolina Ice Palace, 7665 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-572-2717, carolinaicepalace.com

Sunday

Tacky Sweater Party

What: Blind Tiger will present its inaugural tacky sweater holiday party featuring festive drink specials and a food drive for the Lowcountry food bank. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of needed items, including rice, grits, canned tuna, fruits and vegetables, cereal, beans, diapers and personal hygiene products.

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 23

Where: Blind Tiger, 38 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-6700, blindtigerchs.com