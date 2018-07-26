Today
Shark Tooth Hunt
What: Tidalwave Watersports will celebrate shark week with shark tooth hunts throughout the week, featuring a boat ride to an area with a high concentration of fossils led by a local expert. Participants are asked to call for availability and encouraged to wear shoes they can get wet.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 26-27
Where: Tidalwave Watersports, 69 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: $75
More Info: 843-886-8456, tidalwavewatersports.com
Friends of Coastal SC
What: Presentation about snakes, turtles and alligators that live in the Lowcountry, as part of the Charleston County Park’s Summer Entertainment Series.
When: 10-11 a.m. July 26
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2moTFQm
Happy Hour 5k
What: Community 5k race followed by a meet-up at one of Daniel Island’s local restaurants for happy hour with one complimentary drink.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Under 526 Bridge, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-580-6362, dihappyhour5k.com
Lit After Dark
What: Monthly book discussion exploring pertinent issues through engaging nonfiction. This month’s meeting will include a discussion on “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Edgar Allan Poe Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org
Friday
Book Sale
What: Charleston Friends of the Library will host a book sale featuring more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs at discounted prices.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 27-28
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Commute on King
What: Return of the ”Commute on King” series, a slow cruising bike ride suitable for all ages, experience levels and types of cyclists. The event will be neon themed with a prize going to the best outfit.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Affordabike, 573 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-789-3281, affordabike.com
Drum Circle
What: Drum circle to celebrate the full moon. All drummers, hula-hoopers, fire twirlers, belly-dancers, yogis, kids and dogs are welcome.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 110 West Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 781-353-1553, healingtreecharleston.com
Saturday
Otrantocon
What: All-day festival for people of all ages who enjoy anime, comics, science fiction and fantasy. The event will feature local artists, gaming vendors, giveaways, cosplay contests and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org
Special Needs Swim
What: Splash Zone Waterpark will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Splash Zone Waterpark, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $7-$9
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Royal Grand African Ball
What: Charleston's first Royal Grand African Ball, a cultural Pan-African event to unite Africans of the diaspora under one roof: Gullah-Geechee natives, Caribbean Africans, Africans in North/South/Central America and all other Africans from home and abroad. The event will feature Afrobeat, Soca/Calypso, dancehall reggae, R&B, neo-soul and other music from multiple DJs, Afro-centric vendors, photo opportunities, event souvenirs and more. Dress code is African attire.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight July 28
Where: Ashley Hall Dining Commons, 152 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/2uIblds
Sunday
Sunday Sweat
What: Forty-five minute, full-body workout led by an Exemplar coach on the last Sunday of every month.
When: 8 a.m. July 29
Where: Basic Kitchen Parking Lot, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Cat Yoga
What: Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle for an hour of yoga in the cat room followed by 30 minutes to play with the cats and have a coffee, tea or mimosa.
When: 9:15 a.m. July 29
Where: Pounce Cat Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Monday
Social Bridge
What: Every second Friday and fourth Monday, the Daniel Island Bridge Group meets for bridge games. All experience levels welcome.
When: 1 p.m. June 30
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, lcarmain@icloud.com
Tuesday
Garden & Learn
What: Weekly guided volunteer session for people of all ages and garden skill levels. Each volunteer has the opportunity to bring home fresh, seasonal produce and are asked to wear closed toe shoes. All tools and gloves will be provided.
When: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29-1/2 Bee St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: urbanfarm@musc.edu, musc.edu/ohp/urban-farm
Cigar Club
What: Monthly cigar club meeting to improve knowledge of premium cigars and to form new friendships.
When: 6 p.m. June 31
Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-723-9680, https://bit.ly/2LzhvXG
Table Top Tuesday
What: Weekly game night featuring cards, dice and board games hosted by Rusty Bull Brewing. Gamers are encouraged to bring their own games.
When: 6 p.m. July 31
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 2005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Wednesday
Hoop Class
What: Hula-hooping class led by Rachel Sullivan of Dances with Circles for all levels of hoopers. Attendees are asked to bring a water bottle and their own hula-hoops.
When: 6-8 p.m. August 1
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: rachelsullivan300@gmail.com, facebook.com/danceswithcircles
Team Trivia
What: Weekly team trivia game for a chance to take home house cash. Final Wednesdays of each month is a themed trivia game.
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com